ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie West girls golf sets new season low

By By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team has shown no signs of slowing down this season. The Wolves continued their recent hot streak with yet another strong week of competition.

West kicked the week off by participating in the 1st annual Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, Aug. 29. The event brought in some strong teams like Waunakee, Reedsburg, and Arrowhead.

This early-week warmup set the stage for the Wolves to bring their A-game to a Big Eight conference match against Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial at Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The Wolves caught absolute fire, shooting their lowest team score of the season with a 356 to take first place. Parker grabbed second with a 367 and Memorial brought up the rear with a 580.

Senior Isabel Royle was the medalist on the day with a strong score of 80. Senior Sophia Royle tied for second place with an 85. Senior Rebecca Perko finished fifth overall with a score of 93 and senior Asya Flood shot double digits for the second time this season with her score of 98 to finish in eighth.

West’s score of 356 replaces the 363 they shot at the Baraboo Invitational last week as the new season low.

The Wednesday match marked the beginning of a six-day break for the Wolves. They return to the course on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for an invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.

The following day, West returns to Big Eight conference competition. It will take on Madison East and Beloit Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit with a tee time set for 2 pm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
City
Reedsburg, WI
City
Waunakee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Course#Big Eight Conference#Cancer#Wolves#Arrowhead#Memorial
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
292
Followers
416
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy