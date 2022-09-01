Sun Prairie West girls golf sets new season low

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team has shown no signs of slowing down this season. The Wolves continued their recent hot streak with yet another strong week of competition.

West kicked the week off by participating in the 1st annual Coaches vs. Cancer team scramble at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, Aug. 29. The event brought in some strong teams like Waunakee, Reedsburg, and Arrowhead.

This early-week warmup set the stage for the Wolves to bring their A-game to a Big Eight conference match against Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial at Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The Wolves caught absolute fire, shooting their lowest team score of the season with a 356 to take first place. Parker grabbed second with a 367 and Memorial brought up the rear with a 580.

Senior Isabel Royle was the medalist on the day with a strong score of 80. Senior Sophia Royle tied for second place with an 85. Senior Rebecca Perko finished fifth overall with a score of 93 and senior Asya Flood shot double digits for the second time this season with her score of 98 to finish in eighth.

West’s score of 356 replaces the 363 they shot at the Baraboo Invitational last week as the new season low.

The Wednesday match marked the beginning of a six-day break for the Wolves. They return to the course on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for an invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.

The following day, West returns to Big Eight conference competition. It will take on Madison East and Beloit Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit with a tee time set for 2 pm.