weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, September 6th
Samuel Mallett, age 44 of Sand Rock – Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrets and Harassment;. Timothy Waits, age 23 of Cedar Bluff – UPOM 2, UPODP;. Richard Bonanno, age 47 of Summerville – FTA/Bail Jumping;. Mable Pangle,, age 22 of Leesburg – Community Corrections/AWOL, FTA and Alias Writ...
Polk Jail report – Friday, September 2, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the single page of arrests for Friday,
WAFF
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
weisradio.com
Centre Woman Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine
On 8/30/2022, at approximately 9:23 pm, Officer Mike Kilgore initiated a traffic stop on Alexis Road with Janice Henson of Centre, AL. During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Kilgore detected the odor of Marijuana and searched the vehicle. He apprehended 78 grams of methamphetamine, various drug equipment items,...
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Piedmont Police Department Asks for Help in Theft Case
Piedmont, AL – Per a post made on the Piedmont Police Department’s facebook page the Piedmont Police Department is currently working a theft case involving this unidentified black male. If you have any information or can positively identify this person of interest contact Piedmont Police Department and speak with investigators. Thank you all for your help as they rely heavily on your assistance in this matter. You can reach the department at (256) 447-9091.
WAAY-TV
Man who tried to murder 2 police officers in Jackson County loses appeal
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man who tried to murder two police officers in Jackson County. Christian James Street, 25, of Monteagle, Tenn., was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court on Nov. 17, 2021, for the attempted murder of Stephenson Police Department Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Department Officer Ryan McCarver.
Georgia man charged after faxing forged prescription
A Georgia man was charged after police say he faxed a forged prescription for a controlled substance to a pharmacy in Rainsville.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
WDEF
Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
Man and woman charged with murder in domestic slaying of 25-year-old in east Alabama
A man and a woman are now charged with murder in the August shooting death of an east Alabama man. Justin Racca, 25, and Ashley Duggan, also 25, are charged in the Aug. 21 slaying of 25-year-old Trenton John Medders. Racca was previously charged with manslaughter, but now his charge has been upgraded, Jacksonville police announced Thursday.
weisradio.com
Floyd County Man Sentenced to Life without Parole on Rape Charge
A Rome man facing several other sexual assault-related charges was sentenced to life without parole last Friday for rape. The Rome News Tribune reported over the weekend that Christopher Haven Minter, 29, was convicted of rape in Floyd County Superior Court August 19th. The conviction stems from an incident occurring in March, 2021, when Floyd County Police Department investigators were called in after a woman reported she had been raped by Minter, who had been giving her a ride. The teen victim had met Minter the day before and asked for him to give her a ride to drop a Dodge Charger off at her boyfriend’s place of employment. On the way there, they stopped at his home – and he ambushed and raped her.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
fox5atlanta.com
Assistant Chief of the Gore Fire Department on flooding response
Flash flooding was submerging cars and property in Chattooga County. First responders had issues responding to residents because the road were difficult to navigate.
Oxford man killed in early Saturday crash
An Oxford man is dead after a crash in east Alabama early Saturday, according to officials. Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Schools Will be on Regular Schedule Tuesday
The School Board says they will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the EMA Office to determine if any adjustments will be made for Gaylesville or any other schools,
Polk Jail report: Monday, August 29, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 29, 2022 report below.
Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
