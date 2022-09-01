A Rome man facing several other sexual assault-related charges was sentenced to life without parole last Friday for rape. The Rome News Tribune reported over the weekend that Christopher Haven Minter, 29, was convicted of rape in Floyd County Superior Court August 19th. The conviction stems from an incident occurring in March, 2021, when Floyd County Police Department investigators were called in after a woman reported she had been raped by Minter, who had been giving her a ride. The teen victim had met Minter the day before and asked for him to give her a ride to drop a Dodge Charger off at her boyfriend’s place of employment. On the way there, they stopped at his home – and he ambushed and raped her.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO