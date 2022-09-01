ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid

Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME

Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’

Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
NME

Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?

Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
NME

ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
Variety

‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’

Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
NME

These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022

The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
NME

Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
NME

The Weeknd abruptly ends his Los Angeles show

The Weeknd abruptly ended his performance in Los Angeles last night (September 3), stopping the sold-out stadium show just three songs in. Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue and coming as part of The Weeknd’s current ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans he was cancelling the show, having lost his voice in the middle of a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.
NME

Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Rina Sawayama has announced her debut tour of Australia and New Zealand, locking in a slew of dates for 2023. The British-Japanese pop sensation kicks off proceedings on January 9 in Auckalnd’s Powerstation. From there, she’ll head over to Australia for shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. All...
NME

The Beatles and Adele lead winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The Beatles and Adele led the winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back picked up five awards as did Adele’s CBS concert special Adele: One Night at Only at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
