Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Remi Wolf
Last month, Remi Wolf released her killer new live project ‘Live At Electric Lady’. The EP sees Wolf and her live band produce fresh renditions of a selection of tunes from her back catalogue – as well as one well-picked Frank Ocean cover – with dazzling results.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid
Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME
Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’
Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
NME
Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?
Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
NME
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during six-minute standing ovation at ‘The Whale’ premiere
Brendan Fraser has received a hugely positive reception following the premiere of his new film The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival. The new film from Darren Aronofsky sees the actor play a reclusive English teacher who lives with life-threatening obesity. Since the film premiered over the weekend, footage...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Watch Mark Ronson and Violet Grohl cover ‘Valerie’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Mark Ronson and Violet Grohl covered ‘Valerie’ at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3). The memorial gig featured a stacked line-up of some of music’s biggest names, as legends from across the musical spectrum came together to honour the late Foo Fighters drummer.
NME
Watch Yungblud play The 1975, Kanye West and Black Sabbath medley in Live Lounge
Yungblud performed a medley of songs on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge – listen below. The station’s annual series of special sessions returned today (September 5) with a set from Yungblud, who was in the BBC studio following the release of his self-titled third album last week.
NME
Watch Foo Fighters play with Paul McCartney and Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Foo Fighters closed out the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3) with a massive set that featured big-name guests, including Paul McCartney and Travis Barker. The memorial gig kicked off this afternoon and featured an all-star cast throughout the six-hour run, from Liam Gallagher to Mark...
NME
These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022
The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’
Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
NME
Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now. Gallagher was the first...
NME
The Weeknd abruptly ends his Los Angeles show
The Weeknd abruptly ended his performance in Los Angeles last night (September 3), stopping the sold-out stadium show just three songs in. Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue and coming as part of The Weeknd’s current ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans he was cancelling the show, having lost his voice in the middle of a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.
NME
Brian May and Roger Taylor join Foo Fighters for Queen set at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Both active founding members of Queen – lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor – joined the Foo Fighters to perform a five-song set of their own hits at the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The special gig – which took place at Wembley Stadium last night...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
NME
Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour dates
Rina Sawayama has announced her debut tour of Australia and New Zealand, locking in a slew of dates for 2023. The British-Japanese pop sensation kicks off proceedings on January 9 in Auckalnd’s Powerstation. From there, she’ll head over to Australia for shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. All...
NME
The Beatles and Adele lead winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys
The Beatles and Adele led the winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back picked up five awards as did Adele’s CBS concert special Adele: One Night at Only at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
NME
Adele reacts to winning an Emmy: “Trust me to officially have an EGO”
Adele has shared her reaction after winning a Creative Arts Emmy Award over the weekend for her recent One Night Only show. The US TV concert special aired last November, and saw the star perform tracks from her album ’30’ at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles while also being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Comments / 0