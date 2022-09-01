Read full article on original website
Starbucks customers say they taste a difference in Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe, sparking speculation
The Pumpkin Spice Latte has officially returned to Starbucks and some are saying it’s got a different flavor.On 30 August, the popular coffee chain celebrated the unofficial start of autumn with the launch of its classic fall menu. The iconic pumpkin spice latte has been a longstanding staple of the season, but its return has left some Starbucks lovers feeling disappointed. Now, many customers have claimed that the pumpkin spice latte tastes different this year than in years past.Earlier this week, TikTok user Maria – who goes by @maariamarmora on the app – went viral when she asked her...
The science behind our love for pumpkin spice
Although Starbucks has made pumpkin spice a modern staple of autumn in America, the nation’s love affair with it goes back centuries. In recent years, researchers have aimed to uncover why we are so fond of the flavor.
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Burger King Is Discontinuing This Popular Value Meal—Say It Ain’t So!
We have bad news to fans of Burger King‘s $5 Your Way Meal: your favorite value menu deal is now going to cost you a dollar more. But don’t get too upset! There’s some slightly good news, too: there will be more food involved, if that counts for anything.
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: The best fruit for managing blood sugar levels – ‘great choice’ says expect
“Raspberries have one of the highest fiber contents of all berries, making them a great choice for blood sugar management and weight control,” Erin Palinski-Wade, CDE, author of the 2 Day Diabetes Diet, told Everydayhealth. An 80-gram serving of raspberries contains roughly seven grams of fibre. This is more...
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Burger King's New Whopper is so Special, You Need a Reservation
While there's no bad time of the year to bite into a hot, juicy cheeseburger, one can't deny that sometimes the idea of it doesn't sound so good when it's the peak of the summer season. There's a reason people turn to colder foods like salad so frequently during the...
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
My family of 4 spent $200 on dinner at Garden Grill in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner and Disney fanatic, I've eaten at most of the restaurants in the parks. But my family keeps going back to Garden Grill in Epcot.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
If You Ever Hear a Bell Ring at Costco, Here’s What It Means
If you ever hear a bell ring at Costco, don’t panic. Yes, it was real and there’s actually a meaning behind it. What It Means When You Hear a Bell Ringing at Costco. As you likely know, one of the inflation-proof items Costco carries is the popular Rotisserie Chicken.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves
The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
