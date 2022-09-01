ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

95.3 The Bear

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Feeling Goode: Kerry Goode honored with Bryant award during Tide's win

TUSCALOOSA — Kerry Goode finally got an award he never thought he would receive. The Town Creek native, along with former Crimson Tide baseball player J.C. Ranelli, received the Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award during halftime of No. 1 Alabama’s season-opening 55-0 win over Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

State of labor in Alabama at the forefront

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Heavy Rain over Birmingham Metro

Storms with heavy rain are impacting much of downtown and North Birmingham at this hour. The activity is pushing northeast and will overspread eastern and northeastern parts of Jefferson County. Further north, a flood advisory has been issued for the northwestern part of Jefferson, as well as southeastern Walker, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: Elevated Rain Chances Ahead

Saturday was a variably cloudy, warm, and humid day across Alabama. Showers and storms developed with the heat of the day, but none were remarkable. Most of the heaviest activity was east of I-65 in Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama. I got lucky and caught a developing shower around 4 p.m. that was able to drop just under a quarter if an inch in a few minutes at my location near Acton Road.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Flood Watch Issued for North and Central Alabama

NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued flash flood watches that will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow night. In the Birmingham County Warning Area, the watch includes Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Heavy Rains over Northeast Alabama

Moisture has been surging into Alabama from the southwest due to a trough the west of us. It has resulted in pretty heavy rains from the Birmingham Metro area northeastward into Northeast Alabama. Up to 8 inches of ran has fallen this morning in areas west of Guntwervilles. Flash flood...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

NWS Birmingham Adds Six More Counties to Flood Watch

NWS Birmingham has expanded the Flood Watch in area to now include Bibb, Chilton, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties in Central Alabama, to go along with Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston counties until 7 pm tomorrow evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
ALABAMA STATE
ksl.com

Guaranteed games necessary for Aggies, but was Alabama game worth the price?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Utah State willingly subjected itself to domination and frankly, embarrassment, at Alabama Saturday night. Facing the No. 1 team in the country, who are in the midst of arguably the greatest dynasty run in college football history, the Aggies, who finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 last year and beat two Power Five schools, trailed 41-0 at halftime and lost 55-0.
LOGAN, UT
WAAY-TV

Stormy Labor Day weekend for North Alabama

The humidity is making a comeback and so are the rain chances. Most stay dry during the daytime hours Friday. Spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles thunder begin to develop late this afternoon and evening. We're not too concerned about lightning delays for high school football games tonight, but it may not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella. Showers and storms continue overnight and into early Saturday as a wet holiday weekend gets underway.
ALABAMA STATE

