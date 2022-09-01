Read full article on original website
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
The Decatur Daily
Feeling Goode: Kerry Goode honored with Bryant award during Tide's win
TUSCALOOSA — Kerry Goode finally got an award he never thought he would receive. The Town Creek native, along with former Crimson Tide baseball player J.C. Ranelli, received the Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award during halftime of No. 1 Alabama’s season-opening 55-0 win over Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
wvtm13.com
State of labor in Alabama at the forefront
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: North Alabama Bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Every Saturday, Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. sets up thousands of donated items at his church, Solomon Temple, on U.S. 31 in Athens. Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year. Bishop Jerry Johnson Sr. of Solomon Temple in Athens is doing his part to give back...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
alabamawx.com
Heavy Rain over Birmingham Metro
Storms with heavy rain are impacting much of downtown and North Birmingham at this hour. The activity is pushing northeast and will overspread eastern and northeastern parts of Jefferson County. Further north, a flood advisory has been issued for the northwestern part of Jefferson, as well as southeastern Walker, and...
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Video: Elevated Rain Chances Ahead
Saturday was a variably cloudy, warm, and humid day across Alabama. Showers and storms developed with the heat of the day, but none were remarkable. Most of the heaviest activity was east of I-65 in Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama. I got lucky and caught a developing shower around 4 p.m. that was able to drop just under a quarter if an inch in a few minutes at my location near Acton Road.
Alabama teachers bring cows to classrooms to show students importance of farming
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. As the daughter of a dairy farmer, Sylacauga educator Rachel Chastain learned a lot from cows. She can school anyone on the chemical makeup of milk. She understands the science behind Alabama’s...
tdalabamamag.com
How former Alabama football players reacted to Alabama shutout win over Utah State
Multiple former Alabama football players shared their reaction to Alabama football defeating Utah State 55-0 Saturday via social media.
alabamawx.com
Flood Watch Issued for North and Central Alabama
NWS Offices in Birmingham and Huntsville have issued flash flood watches that will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow night. In the Birmingham County Warning Area, the watch includes Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
alabamawx.com
Heavy Rains over Northeast Alabama
Moisture has been surging into Alabama from the southwest due to a trough the west of us. It has resulted in pretty heavy rains from the Birmingham Metro area northeastward into Northeast Alabama. Up to 8 inches of ran has fallen this morning in areas west of Guntwervilles. Flash flood...
alabamawx.com
NWS Birmingham Adds Six More Counties to Flood Watch
NWS Birmingham has expanded the Flood Watch in area to now include Bibb, Chilton, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties in Central Alabama, to go along with Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston counties until 7 pm tomorrow evening.
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
ksl.com
Guaranteed games necessary for Aggies, but was Alabama game worth the price?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Utah State willingly subjected itself to domination and frankly, embarrassment, at Alabama Saturday night. Facing the No. 1 team in the country, who are in the midst of arguably the greatest dynasty run in college football history, the Aggies, who finished ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 last year and beat two Power Five schools, trailed 41-0 at halftime and lost 55-0.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
alabamawx.com
Warning for Portions of Jackson, DeKalb, and Marshall Counties CHanged To Areal Flood Warning until 6 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of northeast Alabama, including the following. counties, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall. * WHEN…Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying.
WAAY-TV
Stormy Labor Day weekend for North Alabama
The humidity is making a comeback and so are the rain chances. Most stay dry during the daytime hours Friday. Spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles thunder begin to develop late this afternoon and evening. We're not too concerned about lightning delays for high school football games tonight, but it may not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella. Showers and storms continue overnight and into early Saturday as a wet holiday weekend gets underway.
