Hampton, GA

Questions surround Newton County's 2022 tax bills

COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption on the 2022 property tax bills. Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Hampton, GA
Hampton, GA
Georgia Government
claytoncrescent.org

Police shoot 1 on C.W. Grant

Clayton County Police say a man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an officer shot him in a bizarre incident off Old Dixie Road Friday. Around 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries in the 4200 block of Old Dixie Highway. That’s the old Mountain View area under construction near Hartsfield-Jackson’s international terminal and the Norfolk Southern railroad track.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man struck by SUV on Court Square

A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

7 adults at Wynnmeade address arrested on various drug charges

Seven people in the morning hours of Sept. 2 were arrested at a house on Peachtree City’s west side and charged with various drug offenses. Police said the house was set up with sleeping accommodations for multiple people, including in the living room and the garage. Peachtree City Police...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
News Break
Politics
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer

Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

