Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Tax relief to offset inflation in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — If you live in Fulton County, the tax rate on your house is going down. The county commission voted to lower the county’s millage rate this past week. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with experts and looked into how the change could mean cuts for needed programs.
fox5atlanta.com
Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID. "Just fix the system. Get...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-75 in Clayton County reopen after crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Tara Boulevard in Clayton County have reopened after a fiery crash early this morning involving a tractor-trailer and sedan. The northbound lanes are still closed. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash and a fire has closed all northbound and southbound lanes...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Questions surround Newton County's 2022 tax bills
COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption on the 2022 property tax bills. Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20...
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Monroe Local News
Update: Man convicted in Walnut Grove murder and burying of the body in Barrow County
Walton County, (Sept. 3, 2022) – Michael Brent Huff, of Barrow County, was convicted on Sept. 1, 2022 in the murder and concealing of the body in the 2018 death of Montez Watson. (Contributed photo of victim Montez Watson) According to a post from the Walton County District Attorney...
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
claytoncrescent.org
Police shoot 1 on C.W. Grant
Clayton County Police say a man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an officer shot him in a bizarre incident off Old Dixie Road Friday. Around 9:47 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries in the 4200 block of Old Dixie Highway. That’s the old Mountain View area under construction near Hartsfield-Jackson’s international terminal and the Norfolk Southern railroad track.
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex. Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man struck by SUV on Court Square
A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
The Citizen Online
7 adults at Wynnmeade address arrested on various drug charges
Seven people in the morning hours of Sept. 2 were arrested at a house on Peachtree City’s west side and charged with various drug offenses. Police said the house was set up with sleeping accommodations for multiple people, including in the living room and the garage. Peachtree City Police...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
erienewsnow.com
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
East Point to host ceremony honoring life of lynching victim Warren Powell
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Warren Powell's soil collection ceremony. East Point is honoring a life taken while recognizing its history this Labor Day weekend. The City of East Point Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to commemorate...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff confirmed that a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail early Monday morning. The sheriff said Richard Parham, a detainee at the jail stabbed a deputy multiple times. Parham had a knife in his possession during the inmate intake process...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
The Citizen Online
2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer
Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
