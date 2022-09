The new-look Florida Gators shocked the college football world on Saturday night with an upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes. In a nail-biting, back-and-forth affair that saw six lead changes and one tie, the Gators squeezed out a victory through the heroics of fifth-year linebacker Amari Burney’s goal line interception with 0:17 remaining to seal the deal.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO