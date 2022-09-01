ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Hitting a High Note

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local student is hitting a high note, and preparing to make her community, and family, very proud. Emily Lipper is a junior at Toledo School for the Arts. This fall, she will be performing in National Harbor, Maryland, as part of the 2022 National Association for Music Education All-National Symphony Orchestra.
WTOL-TV

Boxer "Prince" Bell picks up another title in front of hometown crowd

TOLEDO, Ohio — There was a raucous atmosphere inside the Huntington Center on Saturday night as Toledo's own Albert "the Prince" Bell headlined an exciting night of boxing. The undefeated Bell was not only trying to stay perfect in his career but also collect the World Boxing Organization-NABO Junior Lightweight Championship belt.
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
fightnews.com

Bell dominant in Toledo

Albert “Prince” Bell scored a comprehensive win over Nicolas Polanco in the headline event of promoter Vick Green’s (Pulse Boxing) show at downtown Toledo’s Huntington Center Saturday night. In the process, Bell captured the vacant WBO/NABO super featherweight belt by scores of 100-90 x 2 and 99-91.
13abc.com

419 Taco War

Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from Kalahari shows a man...
13abc.com

Imagination Station announces September events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will talk place at the science center throughout September. Imagination Station says the events will include new movies, new exhibitions and also some grown-up-only events. The September events are as follows:. Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater. LAST CHANCE: “Journey...
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
13abc.com

Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
Boxing Scene

Javon Woodard Making Up For Lost Time, Returns To Action in Toledo, Ohio

Junior featherweight prospect Javon Woodard is not letting anyone or anything slow him down or prevent him from reaching the elite level of the division. Woodard will face Manuel Guzman tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The six-round bout will precede the main event bout between junior lightweight contender Albert Bell and Nicolas Polanco.
13abc.com

1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A four-vehicle crash on US 6 over the weekend left one man dead and five others hospitalized. The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township. According to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State...
