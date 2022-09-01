Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
Three Juveniles Missing Together in Toledo
Toledo, Ohio – Police in Toledo are searching for three young girls who have been...
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
13abc.com
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Hitting a High Note
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local student is hitting a high note, and preparing to make her community, and family, very proud. Emily Lipper is a junior at Toledo School for the Arts. This fall, she will be performing in National Harbor, Maryland, as part of the 2022 National Association for Music Education All-National Symphony Orchestra.
WTOL-TV
Boxer "Prince" Bell picks up another title in front of hometown crowd
TOLEDO, Ohio — There was a raucous atmosphere inside the Huntington Center on Saturday night as Toledo's own Albert "the Prince" Bell headlined an exciting night of boxing. The undefeated Bell was not only trying to stay perfect in his career but also collect the World Boxing Organization-NABO Junior Lightweight Championship belt.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
fightnews.com
Bell dominant in Toledo
Albert “Prince” Bell scored a comprehensive win over Nicolas Polanco in the headline event of promoter Vick Green’s (Pulse Boxing) show at downtown Toledo’s Huntington Center Saturday night. In the process, Bell captured the vacant WBO/NABO super featherweight belt by scores of 100-90 x 2 and 99-91.
13abc.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
13abc.com
419 Taco War
Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from Kalahari shows a man...
13abc.com
Imagination Station announces September events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will talk place at the science center throughout September. Imagination Station says the events will include new movies, new exhibitions and also some grown-up-only events. The September events are as follows:. Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater. LAST CHANCE: “Journey...
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
Man suspected of robbing 2 banks in Ann Arbor arrested while robbing bank in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later was arrested in Ohio while robbing yet another bank. The suspect, 62, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, in Norwalk, Ohio south of...
13abc.com
Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America. On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government...
Boxing Scene
Javon Woodard Making Up For Lost Time, Returns To Action in Toledo, Ohio
Junior featherweight prospect Javon Woodard is not letting anyone or anything slow him down or prevent him from reaching the elite level of the division. Woodard will face Manuel Guzman tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The six-round bout will precede the main event bout between junior lightweight contender Albert Bell and Nicolas Polanco.
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
WTOL-TV
Six beagle puppies rescued from mass laboratory breeding facility arrive at Toledo Humane Society
4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia owned by research company Envigo. Six arrived in Toledo and will soon be ready for forever homes.
13abc.com
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A four-vehicle crash on US 6 over the weekend left one man dead and five others hospitalized. The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township. According to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State...
Man killed when driver attempts to pass several vehicles
A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.
