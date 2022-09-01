Read full article on original website
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
Harvesting and Saving Seeds Offered at Manitowoc Public Library
The Manitowoc Public Library is offering a program this month entitled Bountiful: Harvesting & Saving Your Own Seeds. It is being held in the Balkansky Community Room on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Manitowoc County Master Gardeners and Lakeshore Seed Cooperative will be on hand for a “basic botany...
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
Manitowoc’s Family-Owned Large Businesses Keep the Clipper City on the Industrial Map
Five years ago it appeared as though Manitowoc was falling off of the industrial map. The Manitowoc Company had packed their bags and took a midnight train out of town, the Mirro Company was long gone, and we were only a couple of years away from Tramontina closing its doors.
$25 million Appleton facility will convert Greenhouse gases into renewable energy
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new $25 million facility is coming to Appleton. The facility will help the environment by converting greenhouse gases, produced at the Outagamie County Landfill, into renewable energy. “Well this is exciting because this has been a long time coming,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom...
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
Manitowoc Public Library Invites Teens to Learn How to Cook
One of the most important skills a young person can learn is how to cook. Not everyone needs to be a 5-star Michelin chef, but being able to cook basic meals for yourself can save you a ton of money over the years. The Manitowoc Public Library is looking to...
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
Media Continue to Botch Facts on Eric Toney’s Voter Fraud Prosecutions
Note to the news media: Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is prosecuting ineligible felons and people for VOTING IN THE WRONG COUNTY. The media continue misleading the public on Eric Toney’s voter fraud prosecutions by saying only that he prosecuted people who used PO Boxes. In fact, most of Toney’s 7 voter fraud prosecutions were against people who voted in the wrong county or who were ineligible felons.
Blood Donor Opportunities In Manitowoc Area Soon
The American Red Cross office in Green Bay has announced three blood donation opportunities in the Manitowoc area this month. The first of the three is Tuesday, September 6th from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street. That’ll be followed by another blood drive on...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The dates for the 2022 iteration of Cardboard City have been revealed. Click here to learn more. – A Manitowoc native was honored Saturday during a very impressive Military Retirement Ceremony. Click here to learn more about the career of Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier. – In...
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
Jackie Nitschke Center Encourages Parents to Talk to Your College-aged Kids About Alcohol & Other Drugs
As recent high school graduates are starting up their college careers, the Jackie Nitschke Center in Green Bay is encouraging parents to talk to their college-aged kids about alcohol and other drugs. This comes on the back of a recent report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicating that...
Soaring personnel costs put pressure on Oshkosh budget
The Oshkosh Common Council heard this week that it is looking at an 11% levy jump to cover projected higher expenses in 2023. By the time the new budget is approved later this year, the council is expected to adopt a much lower increase. But to get there, council members will have to make difficult choices, including where to cut services.
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
'Vessel for the future:' New freighter brings versatility, greater load capacity to Great Lakes
The first U.S.-flagged Great Lakes bulk carrier in almost 40 years can now be spotted sailing the Great Lakes after embarking on her maiden voyage over a month ago.
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County community is mourning the death of a longtime Gibraltar teacher, Marily Van Den Bogart. The 71-year-old was killed in the hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the town of Sevastopol. This would have been Van Den Bogart’s 50th year teaching at Gibraltar Elementary School....
