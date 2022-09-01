Read full article on original website
Stefanowski sues state to remove Independent Party nominees from November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is suing the state and the Connecticut Independent Party after he lost the party’s nomination last week in a tiebreak vote. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Stefanowski's team claims the Independent Party flagrantly violated its own bylaws. The suit aims...
GoLocalProv
RI’s Recent Election Failure “Unprecedented,” Says Board of Elections Spokesperson
The recent election machine failure for early voting was “unprecedented,” according to Board of Elections’ spokesperson Chris Hunter. Never before in election history have voters who properly registered and properly voted had their votes uncounted. Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea blamed the failure on the...
theberkshireedge.com
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
ctexaminer.com
Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District
Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Never Responsible Nellie
This week, at least 55 voters who showed up to participate in the 2022 election process may be disenfranchised — their votes will not count due to a series of failures — and the finger pointing between the Board of Elections, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is in full bloom.
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
Register Citizen
CT election officials to investigate after candidate allegedly uses names of deceased on petition
The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the petition campaign of John Flynn of Norwalk, whose attempt to get on the November ballot as a U.S. Senate candidate is about to fail. The unanimous afternoon vote in a virtual meeting came after after no discussion among...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Exec. Director of CT Catholic Public Affairs comments on alleged discrimination against Catholics in Greenwich schools hiring practices
(WTNH) – Chris Healy, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs conference, and a former panelist on Capitol Report, is discussing the alleged discrimination against Catholics in the Greenwich schools’ hiring practice. Watch the video above for the full interview.
milfordmirror.com
Bob Stefanowski’s 3-year tax returns show nearly $36.8 million in income for him and wife Amy
Republican Bob Stefanowski made $36.8 million in the three years following his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, according to a release of his tax returns late Thursday evening, which does not include a list of who he’s consulted for in that time period. Stefanowski’s campaign released digitized summaries...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?
New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
Register Citizen
Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated
Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
yankeeinstitute.org
Ansonia Prevails at State Labor Board Upholding Discipline for Police Sergeant
The Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration upheld disciplinary action toward an Ansonia police sergeant, who received a written warning following “behavior [that] was unacceptable for a supervisor,” Aug. 8. However, the ruling — correctly issued — raises more questions than it answers. According to...
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
Register Citizen
Hospital housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in Windham Hospital’s emergency room. Stearns works...
Tong opens civil rights investigation into Greenwich schools’ hiring practices
An assistant principal in Greenwich is on administrative leave after a video surfaced online that purportedly shows him talking about discriminatory hiring practices.
