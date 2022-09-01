ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate

Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District

Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
DURHAM, CT
EDITORIAL: Never Responsible Nellie

This week, at least 55 voters who showed up to participate in the 2022 election process may be disenfranchised — their votes will not count due to a series of failures — and the finger pointing between the Board of Elections, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is in full bloom.
ELECTIONS
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?

New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
POLITICS
Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated

Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ansonia Prevails at State Labor Board Upholding Discipline for Police Sergeant

The Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration upheld disciplinary action toward an Ansonia police sergeant, who received a written warning following “behavior [that] was unacceptable for a supervisor,” Aug. 8. However, the ruling — correctly issued — raises more questions than it answers. According to...
ANSONIA, CT
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hospital housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in Windham Hospital’s emergency room. Stearns works...
WINDHAM, CT

