Big Red stomp out the Lions
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Steubenville continue their winning steak, taking down Archbishop Carroll. Big Red host the Lions on Saturday. It was a battle on both offense and defense. The Lions lead 8-7 going into halftime. Big Red did not let the Lions lead for long. They came back to win 29-14. Making their running record […]
Starr Shines In Barnesville Win
BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Shamrocks used a strong second half to pull off a 35-7 win over Buckeye Trail. Leading 14-7 at the half, Barnesville’s Taison Starr scored three times to help the Shamrocks secure the win and improve to 3-0. The Rocks visit 0-3 Shadyside next week, Trail hosts 3-0 Shenandoah.
Moundsville Roller Derby lacing up for a comeback
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Do you know where your roller skates are? You’re going to need them, because the Moundsville Roller Derby is opening up its floor once again. Two Ohio Valley real estate investors remember the good times at the rink, and jumped at the chance to bring them back. Nate and Marcy Harler […]
Cambridge Varsity Loses to Newark Catholic Central, 0-3
NCC beat the Lady Cats 25-13, 25-10, and 25-9 Leading the Bobcats were Ryan Dunning with 4/4 serving, five kills, six digs, a block, and an assist; Kylie Taylor with 5/6 serving, a pair of kills, six digs, and an assist; Xylvia Francis with 7/8 serving with an ace, a kill, and three digs; Abby Mann with 6/7 serving with an ace, two kills, two digs, and a block; Kaitlyn Biddle with 3/3 serving, a kill, two digs, and 10 assists.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly wrapped up, and teams are starting to come in to form, and Friday night saw a ton of well-played football games. Parkersburg held off a huge comeback attempt from Riverside, as they survive 35-28. Parkersburg South...
Shirley Jean (Gray) Douglas, 88 of Cambridge
Shirley Jean (Gray) Douglas, 88 of Cambridge, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday,. September 3, 2022. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at Southeastern. Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born January 12, 1934, in Guernsey county, Wheeling township, at the Wallace. place, Kimbolton Ohio, the...
Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville
He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands offers movies for just $3.00 per person Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Are you looking with something fun to do with the whole family Saturday? Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands has announced it will be participating in National Cinema Day Saturday! That means movie-goers can enjoy any movie they want for just $3.00. National Cinema Day will run all day long on Saturday. […]
Belmont County attractions participating in Ohio Open Doors
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Tourism Council announced that three local attractions are participating in the 2022 Ohio Open Doors. The Great Western School in St. Clairsville, Underground Railroad Museum, in Flushing and Watt Center for History & the Arts, in Barnesville will “open their doors” as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event, Ohio Open Doors.
Wheeling artist has success in business after recovery
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chasity Skelton was in her late twenties when she overdosed, and paramedics had to bring her back to life. After being in cardiac arrest for seven minutes, she literally opened her eyes to doctors announcing her own time of death, but her eyes were opened figuratively as well. Now, she is […]
Byesville home destroyed by fire early Saturday
BYESVILLE, Ohio–Two people and multiple pets safely escaped an early morning house fire in Byesville Saturday. According to the Byesville Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire just before 1 am Saturday to the intersection of Pioneer Road, Main Street and Route 209. Upon...
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Co. in Wheeling evacuated
UPDATE (8 p.m.) — Fire crews are no longer on scene. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon. The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak. 7News is on site and will have […]
Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
Byesville woman travels to Thailand to help animals
BYESVILLE, Ohio – In an attempt to help animals, learn veterinarian duties and tour Thailand, Byesville resident, Victoria Dunlap went to the country to work with rescued elephants. The 23-year-old Victoria is an undergraduate student at Ohio State and spent two weeks in Thailand and worked with the organization called Loop Abroad. She was selected among a group of volunteers that wanted to work with dog shelters and work in the elephant sanctuary.
Belmont and Tuscarawas Counties to recieve New Highway Signage
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents may be seeing double sign markers on I-70 as the old signs are getting replaced. Highway marker signs only last about 15-years. The currents signs aren’t as reflective and it is making difficult for night time drivers to see where their exit may be. This project, that began in July, is spanning from I-70 in Belmont County to I-77 in Tuscarawas County. The cost of the project is $1.9 million.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Jefferson County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Sale total: $466,139.20 (record) Grand champion beef breeding project: LeeAnna Horstman. Grand champion Jefferson County best bred steer project: Carly Long. Reserve champion Jefferson County best bred steer project: Corissa Griffith. Grand champion heifer feeder: Boady Wood. Reserve champion heifer feeder: Cameron Best. Grand champion steer...
