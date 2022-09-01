Rural areas have higher incarceration rates; Porterville lowest among cities in county

Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
thesungazette.com
Tulare cleans up spending
TULARE – The city of Tulare has found a way to save money by contracting street sweeping services out to a private company. It will allow the city to sweep the savings into other areas of need. On Sept. 1, the Tulare board of public utilities unanimously authorized the...
Porterville Recorder
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
Opinion: California’s Ban on Gas-Only Vehicles Won’t Be Easy to Implement
California made it official last week — the state will ban sales of gasoline-powered new cars after 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the executive order leading to the Air Resources Board’s adoption of the ban, issued his characteristic boast about California being out front. “The climate crisis...
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout
Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville man arrested on five counts of arson
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Monday Aug. 30 the Visalia Police Department arrested Christopher Lucio, 36, in Farmersville for intentionally setting fire to three dumpsters and a trailer at Visalia Charter Independent Study. Lucio was arrested and booked for five counts of arson at Tulare County Pre-Trail. On...
One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank
A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s.
California lawmakers decline to reform state's cash-bail system
California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing.
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the second time in three days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 109 degrees on Sunday.
Jury awards $73.6M in pipeline explosion trial, largest in Kern history
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Friday returned with the largest verdict in Kern County history, awarding a total of $73.6 million to a family that suffered burns and other injuries when a bulldozer sparked a natural gas pipeline explosion. Daniel Rodriguez, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said between the verdict and prior settlements […]
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: A Shoutout for Taking Action
Congratulations to The Sun-Gazette and publisher Reggie Ellis for his Feb. 9, 2022, article about Visalia Unified’s terrible results in producing graduates who are eligible for freshman admission to Fresno State or UC Merced. For perspective, in 2021 only 24% of VUSD graduates met admission requirements. Statewide, over half of all graduates qualified. The district ranked 19th out of 20 districts between Clovis and Delano. More details below.
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
State senate passes Gaming Compact Agreement for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
The hotel and casino, which will be built just south of Bakersfield, are expected to bring 5,000 jobs and $60 million in payroll every year, as well as making the area a tourism hub for the region.
Large police presence outside south Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m. Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose […]
Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
