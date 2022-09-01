Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help
Even though temperatures are still in the 80's in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the weather for the week ahead. It includes a warm Labor Day with some rain chances for parts of the Ozarks. Plus, additional rain chances will want to stick around for much of this week.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. businesses hopeful summer tourism numbers carry into fall season
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day weekend is commonly considered the unofficial end of Summer. Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson, and visitors have been filling the streets Monday morning. Dick’s Five and Ten co-owner Steve Hartley says they didn’t know what to expect after...
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for the man who hit a pedestrian in a Springfield grocery store parking lot. The woman was hit in the new Hy-Vee parking lot in the afternoon of August 5. The man did get out to help, but then he drove off. Catherine Peterson said she was going to get something to eat. Then she was hit.
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
lakeexpo.com
Osage Beach Search And Rescue Team Has A New Teammate And She's Ready To Work Like A Dog!
Osage Beach Fire Protection District is introducing their newest four-legged addition to the volunteer search and rescue (SAR) team: Handler Rodney and his dog, Suzie. Suzie is an Australian Shepard who is in the beginning stages of her training. Currently the Osage Beach SAR team includes German Shepards, Labrador retrievers and a Doberman. Search and Rescue dogs are unique in the fact that almost any breed can be trained for search.
KYTV
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
KYTV
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
KYTV
Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
KYTV
Springfield Starbucks workers unionize, first in southwest Missouri to do so
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KYTV
Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
KYTV
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a man killed in a confrontation with a Springfield Police Department officer in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog store. Joshua A. Michael, 37, of Springfield, Mo., died in the shooting. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday near Campbell Avenue...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.
KTLO
Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake
Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
Comments / 2