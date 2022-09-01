ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Osage Beach Search And Rescue Team Has A New Teammate And She's Ready To Work Like A Dog!

Osage Beach Fire Protection District is introducing their newest four-legged addition to the volunteer search and rescue (SAR) team: Handler Rodney and his dog, Suzie. Suzie is an Australian Shepard who is in the beginning stages of her training. Currently the Osage Beach SAR team includes German Shepards, Labrador retrievers and a Doberman. Search and Rescue dogs are unique in the fact that almost any breed can be trained for search.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals. Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake

Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
PONTIAC, MO

