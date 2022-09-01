ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
pymnts.com

CMA Cracks Down On ‘Bundling’ Rules Breach At Top U.K. Banks

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) this week announced that it has directed NatWest to issue refunds after it was found to have breached banking rules that forbid “bundling.”. By forcing business customers to open a current account to secure a loan, businesses incur unnecessary fees and...
