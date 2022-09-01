ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KSNT News

RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters used several ladders to reach second floor balconies to help...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Independence Police issue silver alert

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
INDEPENDENCE, MO

