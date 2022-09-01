Read full article on original website
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
KCTV 5
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
Pedestrian dies in collision at illegal street racing side show in KCMO
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 3600 block of Front Street Sunday night. The vehicle driver is cooperating with police.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Seriously Hurt In Tubing Accident
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was seriously injured in a tubing accident on the Lake, Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Bruce Peterson was driving a Supra boat pullling 26-year-old Ashton Penrod on a tube, around the 10.6 Mile Marker of the Glaize Arm. Penrod was thrown from the tube and sustained serious injuries. She was flown by MU Air Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police are looking for a man that almost hit an officer with a stolen vehicle
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police are still searching for a man who took off and almost hit an officer with his car on Sunday. Authorities say he led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed, and then ran into the woods. The incident reportedly occurred just after 3:00...
KMBC.com
Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KCTV 5
Police: Suspect wanted after almost hitting Lawrence officer with car, high speed chase
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said a man almost struck an officer with a car Sunday afternoon, led them on a high-speed chase down I-70, crashed his stolen vehicle and then ran off. The Lawrence Police Department stated they found a man sleeping in a running car at a car...
KCTV 5
Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters used several ladders to reach second floor balconies to help...
Police ID bicyclist killed by commercial truck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the individual who died Thursday in Topeka while riding a bicycle at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. Bridget Ann Musser, 37, was killed on Sept. 1. Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a commercial truck v. bicyclist accident at 4th Street […]
KCTV 5
Independence Police issue silver alert
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
