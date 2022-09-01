SAN FRANCISCO -- The most disappointing part about the way the Giants played in July and August is the fact that they weren't trying to chase down juggernauts. The Giants needed only to catch the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies, two teams that have long histories of collapsing in September and have looked seriously flawed in their visits to Oracle Park this week. After getting swept by the Padres to fall hopelessly behind, the Giants have at least played a stronger brand of baseball against the Phillies.

