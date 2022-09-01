Read full article on original website
Al Bundy
3d ago
Pujols isn't hoping to get 700. he doesn't care about the numbers. He is having a great time in his last season.
Reply(4)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison Bader’s reported timeline leaves limited chance to justify Yankees’ trade
When the New York Yankees traded for Harrison Bader, their intention was to deploy him in October and revolutionize their defensive alignment. Anything he was able to contribute during the regular season would be a bonus (further calling into question the team’s decision not to replace Jordan Montgomery). As...
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani Hits 30th Homer; Makes History Against Yankees
Since the beginning of last season, Shohei Ohtani has introduced himself to the baseball world as a one-of-a-kind talent. He is a true unicorn in Major League Baseball, and on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, he crushed his 30th home run of the season, etching himself on another line in the record books.
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Yankees should just bring Alex Rodriguez home after viral comeback video
The New York Yankees entered the 2022 season with an infield they believed in. But as the season reaches September, there’s only one position that’s still settled, and the guy manning it has a balky back. Reinforcements are needed. And they could either come from within, like Oswaldo...
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
What we learned as Joc, Giants beat Phillies again
SAN FRANCISCO -- The most disappointing part about the way the Giants played in July and August is the fact that they weren't trying to chase down juggernauts. The Giants needed only to catch the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies, two teams that have long histories of collapsing in September and have looked seriously flawed in their visits to Oracle Park this week. After getting swept by the Padres to fall hopelessly behind, the Giants have at least played a stronger brand of baseball against the Phillies.
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF・
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
‘Completely vulnerable’: Twins’ Chris Archer, Carlos Correa discussed Astros cheating scandal in the showers
Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer got completely and brutally honest on teammate Carlos Correa in a recent interview with Chris Rose. Rose asked Archer if he and Correa, who was formerly a member of the Houston Astros, ever discussed the Astros cheating scandal. And Archer did not provide a generic answer, per Chris Rose Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 10 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 10 home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. After Saturday, Judge has hit 52 homers on the season for the AL-leading Yankees, meaning he needs just 9 to tie and 10 to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 5