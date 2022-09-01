Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris “mutually agree” to terminate practice-squad contract
There was a time in the NFL when some coaches didn’t get fired. Instead, the moves were called a mutual parting. An NFL team and a veteran safety are trotting out that label when it comes to the decision to eliminate the player’s practice-squad contract. Via Adam Schefter...
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanki on Baker Mayfield: Having knowledge is “overrated”
The Browns face quarterback Baker Mayfield right out of the gates, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft facing the team that employed him for four years — before throwing him out for Deshaun Watson. “Baker obviously is a player that we know well,” coach Kevin...
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett remains out of practice, but is expected back at Browns facility Monday
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Monday, but his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers doesn’t look like a concern. Garrett missed the team’s final day of practice last week in order to deal with a personal matter and remained out on Monday for the same reason. Garrett previously missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team in order to be with an ill family member.
NBC Sports
Texans cut Marlon Mack from practice squad
Runinng back Marlon Mack‘s been released by the Texans for the second time in a week. Mack was one of the cuts the team made in order to reach the 53-man limit last Tuesday, but he was back in the organization as a member of the practice squad a day later. Mack’s time on that roster turned out to be a brief one, however.
NBC Sports
Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle return to practice for Bears
The Bears had a couple of offensive players back on the practice field for the first time in a while on Monday. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Byron Pringle were back on the field. Patrick broke his thumb in a July training camp practice and had it surgically repaired while Pringle has been sidelined by a quad injury.
NBC Sports
Von Miller unsure what kind of reception to expect when Bills visit Rams on Thursday night
Von Miller is about to play his third consecutive game in SoFi Stadium, but under very different circumstances than his last two games: In his last game, SoFi was a neutral field, and Miller and the Rams were winning the Super Bowl. Before that, SoFi was the home field for the Rams as they won the NFC Championship Game.
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
NBC Sports
Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers
Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday. The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.
NBC Sports
Rivera anticipates that the Jaguars will be 'a much better team'
The Commanders open their 2022 campaign with matchups versus Jacksonville and at Detroit. Those two clubs picked first and second in the most recent NFL Draft, meaning they're coming off of unpleasant seasons. Yet Ron Rivera is not interested in approaching the first leg of that pair of contests as...
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
Mike Tirico: Ron Rivera 'has been a godsend' for Commanders
It's been just over two and a half years since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach for Washington's NFL franchise. But since then, he's had to deal with way more than his fair share of off-the-field issues and events related to the organization. Before Rivera even coached a...
NBC Sports
Logan Thomas unsure if he’ll play Week 1
Commanders tight end Logan Thomas came off the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players last week and that move suggests confidence that his knee is well enough for him to play in the first four weeks of the regular season. Thomas may not be ready...
NBC Sports
Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok
Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: I expect Tyler Smith to be prepared
The Cowboys have been in conversations with free agent left tackle Jason Peters about joining the team to help cover for the loss of Tyron Smith to a knee injury, but an agreement likely wouldn’t get in the way of first-round pick Tyler Smith getting the start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
NBC Sports
What stood out to Griese about Lance in first meeting, workouts
With the start of the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, Trey Lance has impressed many around the 49ers, including quarterbacks coach Brian Griese. In particular, Griese was impressed by the 22-year-old's demeanor heading into his first year as QB1. "His humility. I think his integrity," Griese said on...
NBC Sports
Bengals move Jessie Bates to active roster
When safety Jessie Bates accepted his franchise tender and reported for duty, the Bengals received a roster exemption for the fifth-year safety. It has expired today, and Bates has returned to the active roster. To make room for Bates, the Bengals waived cornerback Allan George. An undrafted free agent from...
