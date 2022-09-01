ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

PCHS/PCEF providing Bright Futures for first generation University students

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXCRD_0heICK7000

PARK CITY, Utah — Among the many programs offered by the Park City Education Foundation is Bright Futures (BF). This program motivates those students who are the first in their families to prepare for, attend, and graduate from college.

College summer internships had many surprise lessons for Bright Futures students Alexis Montalvo, Park City High School (PCHS) Class of 2020, and Jose Hernandez, PCHS ‘23.

Montalvo, a junior and finance major in the University of Utah ’s Eccles School of Business, lived in San Francisco to complete a JP Morgan Fellowship .

“I was really nervous when I started , especially as a Latino coming into the company,” Montalvo said in a statement. “But it was pleasantly surprising , I got a feeling instantly that they were welcoming , and willing to be there for you.”

Hernandez, a PCHS senior who wants to become a research physician, interned for 10 weeks at the Huntsman Cancer Institute . And, while his time in Lab focused on the biochemical work of enzymes, metabolism, and proteins, what he really learned was less systematic, and more existential. He calls it “chemistry of the soul”.

“I used to think research was for introverts, like myself, but a scientist doesn’t always look or think the same, in fact, scientists are a lot of different kinds of people,” said Hernandez in a statement.

In San Francisco, Montalvo’s paid fellowship in commercial banking in middle markets & specialized industries, aligned with his analytical interests. His day-to-day activities revealed another surprise.

“I thought it would be focused on soft skills and professional development, but after a few weeks of learning the company culture, values, and people, along with things like how to deal with imposter syndrome, and how to create an elevator pitch, things changed and we were hands on! We had to complete three projects in three weeks, and present them to high level executives,” Montalvo said.

The internship didn’t come without some constructive criticism and lessons; with Montalvo’s first presentation not going as well as he hoped. But it was his soul-deep reaction after the presentation that astonished him.

“I’ve felt like I failed before, but this time I was really emotional. I was embarrassed, and I didn’t want to feel that anymore. It pushed me to do more, and I asked my manager for advice on how to improve,” Montalvo said. “Based on their feedback, I wrote a script with key points. I practiced and kept practicing. Before, I’d do something once and think I was good. But that experience really pushed me to do more.”

Montalvo’s next pitch went more smoothly, but the presentation on his final day of work was an epiphany. He explains how nerve-wracking the last project became. It required deep research on a company where information was not readily available, and he didn’t have access to the company databases. The final then was presented to the professionals.

The feedback was great, and not just on Alexis’ presentation style. He said, “They told me … they could tell I really dug deep.”

For the Bright Futures cohorts, who are first-generation students battling structural income barriers, digging deep is a way of life.


“Bright Futures has taught me so much,” said Hernandez. “Without them, I wouldn’t even know where to start. But, while the BF program does help, it’s really up to you to act.”

It’s because Bright Futures is paving a way for more students that Hernandez says he now knows he wants to become a research physician. He plans to major in Biomedical Engineering as an undergrad.

“For the Bright Futures team, when we get to do something we like in the future, when we get to do something we enjoy,” said Montalvo, “that is what they think of as success. It’s whatever it means for us. The Bright Futures team wants you to succeed – and that alone is something amazing. It makes you want to keep going and reach past your limits and you want to repay that. For now, making sure to graduate from college is my way to repay that.”

“When I started the fellowship, I thought, ‘This is real life, this is something I will do in the long term.’ I was afraid I would be fired or wouldn’t have a real job if I didn’t do well.”

For Hernandez, this summer’s methodical diligence toward the work of his heart has already paid off.

“I learned that there is a place for me in science. I may not always look like a scientist or feel like one but science is a big field and it’s diverse. I have a place in science – and so does anyone who has that passion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVeBc_0heICK7000
Jose Hernandez. Photo: Bright Futures

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Park City, UT
Education
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
davisjournal.com

Dispensers give Davis County students access to free pads and tampons

NORTH SALT LAKE—Over the next few weeks, more than 6,000 Aunt Flow free-vend dispensers for period products will be installed in public and charter school’s girls’ bathrooms across the state, including Davis County. HB162 “Period Products in Schools,” sponsored by Sen. Ann Milner and Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, was passed unanimously by the legislature this past session and signed into law. It requires that all schools provide access to free period products beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcef#Internships#K12#College#The University Of Utah#Eccles School Of Business#Latino
lehifreepress.com

Heritage Day is Monday: Free city event celebrates people and homes of Lehi

Lehi Heritage Day is finally here with events almost all day on Mon., Sept. 5, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Lehi Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. The public is invited to attend the free, city-sponsored event presented by the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. The event’s purpose is to celebrate those making history today andan interesting aspect of Lehi’s great history. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.”
LEHI, UT
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
kslsports.com

Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance

GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event

Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park was surrounded by hundreds of knights, maidens, pirates and fairies waiting to enter the annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27. Members of the Viking Historical Group of Utah set up camp and demonstrated crafts and games. Jason Schaat sat...
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia

He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
PROVO, UT
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com

Five beautiful properties recognized in Cottonwood Heights

This property along Banbury Road won the Beautification Award for District 2 for Michelle and Matthew Parker. (Photo courtesy of Cottonwood Heights City) The 2022 Beautification Award winners have been announced! Each year, Cottonwood Heights recognizes four residential properties and one commercial property within city boundaries for their landscaping efforts. Winners are recognized for building community with beautiful places to live and work.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy