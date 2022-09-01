PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO