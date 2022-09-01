ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aguilar, CO

KKTV

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
Fox News

Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KKTV

Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’

FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
FRUITA, CO
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats

The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
TUPELO, MS
KXRM

Sept. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Joe Romero, 42, is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Romero has a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance x2. His bond is $10,000. Kayla Ponce, 31, is a Hispanic female, 5’05”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities

The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The North Dakota Patrol reports a 68 year old Moorhead man was seriously injured when he hit a raised concrete median on I-29 this afternoon. Authorities say the driver was traveling south on the north shoulder of the Interstate when the crash occurred.
DICKINSON, ND
KXRM

Murder-suicide under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are dead following an apparent murder/suicide in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally reported the incident as a suspicious death of a single person. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death. At the […]
PUEBLO, CO
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify two suspects of auto theft

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage. If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Fox News

Puget Sound plane crash search for survivors continues

One person was killed, and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay off of the Washington state coast. The U.S. Coast Guard said that temporary flight restrictions had been established by the Federal Aviation Administration, with first-light searches set to resume on Monday by aircraft and crews.
WASHINGTON STATE
doniphanherald.com

Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
TECUMSEH, NE
nbc11news.com

Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado. A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple...
PUEBLO, CO
