Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nvidia For 2nd Day Amid Stock Plunge: Analysts React

Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares lost about 10% over the final two sessions of the trading week following the U.S. move to restrict chip sales to China. Ark Stands By Nvidia: Undeterred by the weakness, Cathie Wood continued to bulk up on the stock on Thursday and Friday. The fund manager’s Ark Invest bought 21,026 shares of Nvidia, valued at over $2.9 million, on Friday, a daily trade disclosure showed.
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6

Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
Benzinga

Transparency, Sidecars And The Crypto Winter

Ever since its inception, venture capital has two silos. In one silo, there’s the management which makes the day-to-day decisions about the fund’s investments. The second, there are the limited partners – the investors that provide the capital the managers invest. Limited partners in venture capital funds...
Benzinga

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Benzinga

CANG: A challenging environment for the company as its model evolves in 2022. Revenues were roughly in line with expectations in Q2. Adjusting our price target to reflect lower revenues & margins.

Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).
Benzinga

British Pound Is In The Midst of Falling

The British pound against the US dollar is devaluating too fast. The GBP/USD pair has already dropped to 1.1477. On the one hand, the pound is really vulnerable to the USD. On the other hand, today the name of the new had of the Conservative Party will be known, a.k.a. the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. There is too much ambiguity in this issue: it might be either a young politician, head of the Treasury, or the head of Foreign Office, notorious for her political views.
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $250,000 In NIO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NIO, Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") NIO and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
Benzinga

Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
Benzinga

Two Dividend Plays That Capitalize On The Rise Of EV Battery Makers

Sociedad Quimica is offering a dividend yield of 11.42% or $11.15 per share annually, making annual payments. Sociedad Quimica saw first quarter earnings beat the consensus estimates by 118%. The batteries in electric-vehicles are typically lithium-ion batteries that contain materials such as cobalt, copper, nickel and obviously lithium amongst other...
Benzinga

The Future Of NFT: 3 Predictions

Currently, the NFT market is one of the hottest, most talked-about topics around the world. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have garnered massive amounts of interest from creators, investors and curious spectators alike. One of the main criticisms of NFT art is an "unjustifiably high cost." However, it's important to remember...
Benzinga

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga

Could Supply Chain Renovation Become Bitcoin's Saviour?

Amongst the uncertainty surrounding the current macro-economic environment (hence impacting the crypto market) we received some positive macro news last week - supply chain issues might finally be resolved!. Global supply chain disruptions have been a key contributor to persistently high inflation, because of the COVID pandemic. There are two...
Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

