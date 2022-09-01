The British pound against the US dollar is devaluating too fast. The GBP/USD pair has already dropped to 1.1477. On the one hand, the pound is really vulnerable to the USD. On the other hand, today the name of the new had of the Conservative Party will be known, a.k.a. the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. There is too much ambiguity in this issue: it might be either a young politician, head of the Treasury, or the head of Foreign Office, notorious for her political views.

