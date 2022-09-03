Read full article on original website
People are getting hyped up for one of Pueblo's three big football rivalries
Cheerleaders from Pueblo West and Pueblo County High Schools had a pep rally at the Pueblo County courthouse today for the 22 Pigskin classic that's happening tonight.
Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 5, 2022
Wyoming High School football’s first full week of action is done. Here are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Teams that are tied are listed in alphabetical order. Class 4A:. Cheyenne East 2-0 Sheridan 2-0 Thunder Basin 2-0 Campbell County...
Wyoming High School Tennis Scoreboard: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3, 2022
There is plenty of play happening as we reach the midway point in the high school tennis season. All schedules are subject to change. Campbell County at Rapid City Stevens, SD (girls only) - missing scores; no results reported. Campbell County at Rapid City Central, SD (girls only) - missing...
Glenrock Opens Season with Convincing Win over Kemmerer
Glenrock went back to their old form of running the football, the double wing in their season opener against Kemmerer on Friday, and the results were pretty good from the Herder point of view. Glenrock had a 1-2 punch of Logan Jones and Hayden Huyser and they gashed Kemmerer's defense multiple times. Jones and Huyser also found the end zone a couple of times too en route to a 36-6 win.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: September 2, 2022
Sheridan and Tongue River ran in Spearfish, South Dakota, while Big Horn was in Buffalo. The next scheduled cross country meet for Sheridan is Saturday, September 10th at Bozeman, MT. Tongue River and Big Horn are scheduled to compete at the Big Horn Invitational on Friday, September 9th. Spearfish Invitational:
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming Team Win Meets At Natrona And At Buffalo
The Sheridan Girls Swimming team was victorious in a triangular meet at Natrona, and then won a dual meet at Buffalo, during the Labor Day weekend. The next scheduled swim meets are on Friday, September 9th at Laramie, and Saturday, January 10th at Cheyenne East. Natrona Triangular – (Friday, September...
Cheyenne East Posts Big 4A Road Win over Natrona
Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.
kbhbradio.com
Saturday, September 3, South Dakota prep volleyball scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, September 3, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Douglas, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-10 Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-9, 25-23 Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Christian, 25-12, 25-20 Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20.
thecheyennepost.com
Construction report for Pokes fans traveling to the UW game Saturday
Fans traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming’s first home game of the season against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes can expect to encounter the following highway construction projects along their routes:. In Laramie – — The City of Laramie and the University of Wyoming have ongoing construction projects...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball takes three of four in Glenwood Springs tournament
Steamboat Springs girls volleyball continued its strong start to the season when the Sailors took three more victories over the weekend. The girls traveled to Glenwood Springs for a four-game tournament, competing in two games Friday Sept. 2, and two more Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sailors came out hot, winning...
