Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO