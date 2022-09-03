ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 5, 2022

Wyoming High School football’s first full week of action is done. Here are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Teams that are tied are listed in alphabetical order. Class 4A:. Cheyenne East 2-0 Sheridan 2-0 Thunder Basin 2-0 Campbell County...
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

Glenrock Opens Season with Convincing Win over Kemmerer

Glenrock went back to their old form of running the football, the double wing in their season opener against Kemmerer on Friday, and the results were pretty good from the Herder point of view. Glenrock had a 1-2 punch of Logan Jones and Hayden Huyser and they gashed Kemmerer's defense multiple times. Jones and Huyser also found the end zone a couple of times too en route to a 36-6 win.
GLENROCK, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: September 2, 2022

Sheridan and Tongue River ran in Spearfish, South Dakota, while Big Horn was in Buffalo. The next scheduled cross country meet for Sheridan is Saturday, September 10th at Bozeman, MT. Tongue River and Big Horn are scheduled to compete at the Big Horn Invitational on Friday, September 9th. Spearfish Invitational:
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Girls Swimming Team Win Meets At Natrona And At Buffalo

The Sheridan Girls Swimming team was victorious in a triangular meet at Natrona, and then won a dual meet at Buffalo, during the Labor Day weekend. The next scheduled swim meets are on Friday, September 9th at Laramie, and Saturday, January 10th at Cheyenne East. Natrona Triangular – (Friday, September...
SHERIDAN, WY
WyoPreps

Cheyenne East Posts Big 4A Road Win over Natrona

Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.
CHEYENNE, WY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kbhbradio.com

Saturday, September 3, South Dakota prep volleyball scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Saturday, September 3, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Douglas, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-10 Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-9, 25-23 Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Christian, 25-12, 25-20 Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20.
EDUCATION
thecheyennepost.com

Construction report for Pokes fans traveling to the UW game Saturday

Fans traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming’s first home game of the season against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes can expect to encounter the following highway construction projects along their routes:. In Laramie – — The City of Laramie and the University of Wyoming have ongoing construction projects...
LARAMIE, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
