Video: Storrowing reported as move-in season kicks off

So it begins.

Storrow Drive eastbound was shut down for a short time Thursday morning after a moving truck joined the countless other vehicles that have failed to heed height warnings and became storrowed during the area’s moving season.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, there was no damage to the bridge as a result of the incident.

The Boston phenomenon, which has come to be expected each time Sept. 1 rolls around, has prompted officials to put out the warning days in advance: that trucks and over-sized vehicles are not allowed on Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, or Memorial Drive because they will not clear the overpasses on those parkways.

“Don’t get storrowed,” officials warned on Monday.

