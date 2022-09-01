ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Video: Storrowing reported as move-in season kicks off

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

So it begins.

Storrow Drive eastbound was shut down for a short time Thursday morning after a moving truck joined the countless other vehicles that have failed to heed height warnings and became storrowed during the area’s moving season.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, there was no damage to the bridge as a result of the incident.

The Boston phenomenon, which has come to be expected each time Sept. 1 rolls around, has prompted officials to put out the warning days in advance: that trucks and over-sized vehicles are not allowed on Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, or Memorial Drive because they will not clear the overpasses on those parkways.

“Don’t get storrowed,” officials warned on Monday.

Boston

MBTA to introduce new Green Line ‘supercars’

Officials awarded a contract exceeding $810 million for the delivery of longer, safer, more accessible trains beginning in 2027. As the MBTA manages a massive Orange Line Shutdown and addresses the concerns laid out in a scathing federal report released this week, “super” is not a word many are associating with the agency behind America’s oldest subway system. But that could change over the next few years, at least when talking about the Green Line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Transgender pride flag found burned at Brookline church

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police are investigating after a Brookline church reported a transgender pride flag was found burned last month. The incident occurred at United Parish, near Coolidge Corner. The flag was found damaged on Aug. 25 after being on display on the building’s front lawn, the church said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Boston vs. Chicago: Which is the real Beantown?

"It’s insane that people call Boston 'Beantown.' Chicago has an actual 20-foot bean in the middle of their city and no one says a thing." One Twitter user sparked public debate (in the form of 2,500 retweets, 337 replies, and over 70,000 likes) about whether Boston or Chicago is the real Beantown.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston racks up fourth driest and hottest summer on record

“We've been taking records for well over 100 years. That's pretty significant." As August comes to a close, Boston residents are wrapping up what could be the fourth driest – and fourth hottest – summer on record, meteorologists said. Boston has had just 4.42 inches of rainfall in...
BOSTON, MA
