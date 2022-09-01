ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County legislature leader proposes gun law

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5sX8_0heIANgl00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Legislature Republican & Conservative Conference Leader Frank A. Mauriello introduced the “Stop Illegal Guns Now (SIGN) Law” on September 1. The proposed law targets illegal gun violence.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

SIGN would require that most home visits conducted by Albany County employees or contractors on behalf of the county to have a notice about the danger of illegal guns and how to dispose of them. The law also states that notices should be posted in most county facilities and contractor facilities.

“This legislation is an unfortunate sign of the times we are living in,” said Mauriello. “Illegal gun use is on the rise, which means communities across Albany County are in mourning.” Mauriello hopes the law plays a meaningful role in minimizing the impact of illegal guns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 6

Raymond Lee
3d ago

So we're passing a law about illegal guns ? If the gun is illegal the likelihood of anyone to follow any existing or new laws is highly unlikely. the people that are going to follow these new laws and regulations are the law abiding citizens. people with these illegal guns are breaking other laws besides the legality of their gun so you can pass as many laws as you want it's not going to change anything other than a few instances when they are found in the someone's possession . once again the government thinks they can fix a problem with more laws when the previous laws didn't work either. the definition of insanity is to keep doing something over and over and expecting a different result. passing laws over and over and not fixing the problem is insanity

Reply(3)
2
Related
wamc.org

Former officials subpoenaed in AG's civil rights probe of Saratoga Springs arrests, council to consider reimbursements

Two former officials in the City of Saratoga Springs have been issued subpoenas as the New York State Attorney General investigates potential misuses of police power related to the arrest of Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year. At its next regular meeting the city council will consider a resolution next week to authorize funding for legal services for the former officials.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region sees rise in unions, follows national trend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The tides of workers’ rights are changing with a new emphasis on better wages, treatment and worker empowerment. The growing labor movement nationally is inspiring others as we enter a post-pandemic era. “That really opens up an opportunity for people to reawaken an imagination for how to have a better work […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Guns#Gun Law#Local News#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway. Around 7 p.m. on August 26, New York State Police responded to an assault on a commercial bus traveling from the city of Albany to New York City. The incident took place in the town of Newburgh.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
cityandstateny.com

A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District

On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City of Troy seeking community help

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue causing damage to homes and vehicles.  Several bullets hitting this truck parked out on the street. The home where Zaccai was shot now boarded up. Neighbors were too afraid to […]
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
wamc.org

Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed

Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy