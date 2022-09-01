ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correa and Bundy Lead Twins Past White Sox 5-1

The Chicago White Sox continued their struggles against Dylan Bundy and Carlos Correa homered to help the visitors to a 5-1 victory on Sunday. The Sox took the weekend series by winning the first two contests and are now 6-7 against the Twins this season. Correa went deep in the...
NBC Sports

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
ESPN

Smith, Thompson homers power MLB-leading Dodgers past Padres

LOS ANGELES -- — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Sunday night. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB...
