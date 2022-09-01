Read full article on original website
Related
Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding
Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
State sees multiple ways to assist the City of Buckhorn to get water relief
Weeks after devastating flooding, the City of Buckhorn remains without water due to damaged distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies the city’s water. However, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, two simultaneous relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
spectrumnews1.com
School year delayed for thousands of students due to flood damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new school year has yet to begin for thousands of students in eastern Kentucky, because of historic flash flooding. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, over 7,500 students have yet to start school. Widespread flooding in late July damaged thousands of homes and also school buildings. This week, Kentucky Education Commissioner, Jason Glass, spent two days touring the worst hit districts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
wymt.com
Letcher County Schools announces start date
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools announced it plans to have students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The start date was postponed because of flooding. According to a Facebook post by the district, the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in...
wymt.com
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County. “He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on...
thebigsandynews.com
Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill
FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
thelevisalazer.com
AVAILABLE PARKING FOR 2022 SEPTEMBERFEST ANNOUNCED BY LPD
ORANGE SECTION – SHUTTLED PARKING. 200 Town Hill Rd, Louisa, KY 41230 (Plaza, Sports complex, Old Foodland Building) 309 E Main St, Louisa, KY 41230 (Behind Wellman’s Hardware) YELLOW SECTION – WALK IN PARKING. At following locations:. 301 W Pike St, Louisa, KY 41230 (First Baptist Church)
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helping Hands disaster recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding
On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
Power Up the Pantry held
On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Public Schools Update-Superintendent Denise Yonts 9-2-22
Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts stopped by the radio station this morning to provide an update on flood recovery and restoration. In this audio update Superintendent Yonts announces a tentative start date of Wednesday, September 21, for the 2022-23 school year. Since several schools were affected by the flooding,...
wymt.com
Noah Thompson to headline Knott County Trail Ride, money raised goes to flood relief
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans were announced Thursday for the 2022 Fall Trail Ride in Knott County, with one very special guest. This year, organizers said money raised from the Trail Ride will be going to people in the area affected by flooding. “We’d like to show our support...
kentuckytoday.com
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
Stabbing in downtown Barbourville puts 2 schools in hard lockdown
A Barbourville man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that placed two Knox County schools in lockdown Wednesday.
1039thebulldog.com
UPDATE: FEMA Seeking Single and Multi-family Rental Properties to Support Disaster Survivors
FEMA is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for disaster survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. What is Direct Lease?. Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for...
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0