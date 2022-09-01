ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

The Hazard Herald

Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding

Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

School year delayed for thousands of students due to flood damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new school year has yet to begin for thousands of students in eastern Kentucky, because of historic flash flooding. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, over 7,500 students have yet to start school. Widespread flooding in late July damaged thousands of homes and also school buildings. This week, Kentucky Education Commissioner, Jason Glass, spent two days touring the worst hit districts.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Perry County, KY
wymt.com

Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors. The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims. Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people...
ISOM, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County Schools announces start date

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools announced it plans to have students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The start date was postponed because of flooding. According to a Facebook post by the district, the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Floyd, Martin counties to benefit from flood relief bill

FRANKFORT — Floyd and Martin counties will benefit from a $213 million flood relief package approved last week by the Kentucky General Assembly. The General Assembly wrapped up a major, bipartisan push Friday to send millions in emergency aid to ravaged communities in Eastern Kentucky, where dozens have died and thousands remain homeless in the aftermath of record flooding.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

AVAILABLE PARKING FOR 2022 SEPTEMBERFEST ANNOUNCED BY LPD

ORANGE SECTION – SHUTTLED PARKING. 200 Town Hill Rd, Louisa, KY 41230 (Plaza, Sports complex, Old Foodland Building) 309 E Main St, Louisa, KY 41230 (Behind Wellman’s Hardware) YELLOW SECTION – WALK IN PARKING. At following locations:. 301 W Pike St, Louisa, KY 41230 (First Baptist Church)
LOUISA, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Helping Hands disaster recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding

On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Power Up the Pantry held

On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
1039thebulldog.com

Letcher County Public Schools Update-Superintendent Denise Yonts 9-2-22

Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts stopped by the radio station this morning to provide an update on flood recovery and restoration. In this audio update Superintendent Yonts announces a tentative start date of Wednesday, September 21, for the 2022-23 school year. Since several schools were affected by the flooding,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

UPDATE: FEMA Seeking Single and Multi-family Rental Properties to Support Disaster Survivors

FEMA is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for disaster survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. What is Direct Lease?. Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
