Mableton, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month with expanded services

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Cobb Public Library system is celebrating with expanded services and events that will educate and entertain the public. “This September is a very special time for Cobb libraries,” said Cobb Library Director Helen Poyer. “We are grateful for the extensive work of developing initiatives that are going live in September in support of community impact in education, health and wellness, workforce development and for fostering positive relationships for all ages.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County YMCAs to hold community service events September 10

Three Cobb County YMCA branches will hold community service events on Saturday September 10. The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteer outdoor painting projects. The location of this branch is 1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30062. The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers for a beautification day....
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

McShane Construction chosen to build 318-unit apartment building with ground-floor commercial in downtown Kennesaw

McShane Construction Company will build the apartment component of the 19-acre mixed-use development approved by the Kennesaw City Council last December. The company announced its plans in the following press release:. Auburn, Alabama – McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client TPA Residential to build Kennesaw Apartments. Located in...
KENNESAW, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development

The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

LGBTQ+ community says Atlanta embraces them - but the city still has work to do

ATLANTA — The Labor Day weekend is a busy one in Atlanta with college football kicking off, the Dragon Con convention, and Atlanta Black Pride events. Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together, looking at inclusion in metro Atlanta and the progress ahead. They said even though the area is very progressive, they still face discrimination in their personal lives and in the workplace, as well as experiencing obstacles in health care.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Learn Pickleball at the Ward Recreation Center

Have you wanted to learn to play pickleball, the sport that gained an enthusiastic nationwide following?. There will be a free class offered at the Ward Recreation Center on the basics of the sport on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m. The center is located in Lost Mountain Park, at 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, 30127,
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Bagby brothers: the Chattahoochee River’s notorious bandits

[Editor’s note: This is an article I frequently resurrect and rework as our readership increases, because the Bagby brothers were a fascinating throwback to Depression-era roving bandits, and they operated on the Chattahoochee River near the crossing at South Cobb Drive. The first time we ran an earlier version...
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Questions surround Newton County's 2022 tax bills

COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption on the 2022 property tax bills. Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

