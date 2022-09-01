Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month with expanded services
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Cobb Public Library system is celebrating with expanded services and events that will educate and entertain the public. “This September is a very special time for Cobb libraries,” said Cobb Library Director Helen Poyer. “We are grateful for the extensive work of developing initiatives that are going live in September in support of community impact in education, health and wellness, workforce development and for fostering positive relationships for all ages.”
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County YMCAs to hold community service events September 10
Three Cobb County YMCA branches will hold community service events on Saturday September 10. The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteer outdoor painting projects. The location of this branch is 1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30062. The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers for a beautification day....
cobbcountycourier.com
McShane Construction chosen to build 318-unit apartment building with ground-floor commercial in downtown Kennesaw
McShane Construction Company will build the apartment component of the 19-acre mixed-use development approved by the Kennesaw City Council last December. The company announced its plans in the following press release:. Auburn, Alabama – McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat client TPA Residential to build Kennesaw Apartments. Located in...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan closer to signing LOI for Caldwell development
The Newnan City Council is closer to signing a letter of intent with multiple firms intending to redevelop the former Caldwell Tank site on East Broad Street in downtown Newnan. During the council’s special called meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that two firms which had competed for the bid...
cobbcountycourier.com
Michael Register appointed to Georgia Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a list of appointments to state boards in a press release yesterday, and among those was Michael Register’s appointment to the Georgia Board of Private Detectives and Security Agencies, a board in the Licensing Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Register,...
Tax relief to offset inflation in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — If you live in Fulton County, the tax rate on your house is going down. The county commission voted to lower the county’s millage rate this past week. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with experts and looked into how the change could mean cuts for needed programs.
LGBTQ+ community says Atlanta embraces them - but the city still has work to do
ATLANTA — The Labor Day weekend is a busy one in Atlanta with college football kicking off, the Dragon Con convention, and Atlanta Black Pride events. Thousands of people in the LGBTQ+ community are coming together, looking at inclusion in metro Atlanta and the progress ahead. They said even though the area is very progressive, they still face discrimination in their personal lives and in the workplace, as well as experiencing obstacles in health care.
cobbcountycourier.com
Learn Pickleball at the Ward Recreation Center
Have you wanted to learn to play pickleball, the sport that gained an enthusiastic nationwide following?. There will be a free class offered at the Ward Recreation Center on the basics of the sport on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m. The center is located in Lost Mountain Park, at 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, 30127,
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
Atlanta Black Pride organizers outline security plans for finale concert
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town specifically for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the big event is the Sunday finale concert when over 20,000 people are expected to show up at Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with organizers who...
atlantafi.com
Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies
Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
cobbcountycourier.com
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and other parts of region for Monday September 5
The National Weather Service, has issued a flood watch for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Labor Day, September 5, due to the possibility of continuing excessive rainfall. What is in the Flood Watch?. Here are the details in the Flood Watch:. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth County
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will be making a campaign stop in Forsyth County in September(image by Herschel Walker's Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is the latest political candidate to announce plans to make a campaign stop in Forsyth County.
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Bagby brothers: the Chattahoochee River’s notorious bandits
[Editor’s note: This is an article I frequently resurrect and rework as our readership increases, because the Bagby brothers were a fascinating throwback to Depression-era roving bandits, and they operated on the Chattahoochee River near the crossing at South Cobb Drive. The first time we ran an earlier version...
AccessAtlanta
Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Labor Day, Monday September 5
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Labor Day, September 5 due to the possibility of numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms across the region. There is a flood watch in effect for Cobb County and much of the region. What is in the statement?
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Questions surround Newton County's 2022 tax bills
COVINGTON — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office has come under scrutiny over changes related to billing and the incorrect listing of a homestead exemption on the 2022 property tax bills. Unlike in previous years, the tax bills mailed in August list one due date — Dec. 20...
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"
Latroya Bishop smiles for the camera, but had no idea she just began what she calls a "12 Year nightmare" in her doctoral programDwayne Boyd. Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black female students? One former doctoral candidate says “Give me my degree”
