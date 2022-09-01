Read full article on original website
Two States Discuss Psychedelics Therapy For Veterans With Depression & PTSD In Policy Committees
Psychedelic medicine is an issue increasingly visited by lawmakers, clinicians, researchers, patients and advocates at local, state and federal levels. This week, House Committees in both Missouri and Georgia heard testimony from varied sources on the potential therapeutic effect of these substances for one of the subgroups of people commonly suffering a mental health condition: military veterans.
