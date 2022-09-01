Teri Dockery appointed to Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teri Dockery was sworn in as a City Council member Thursday, minutes after she was appointed to fill the term of Jamita Swearengen.

Swearengen, the former District 4 representative, left the council after she won the seat of Circuit Court Clerk in the Aug. 4 election. Her term lasts until November.

Dockery lost the Democratic primary for a Shelby County Commission seat earlier this year.

Dockery faced six others in the nomination: La Tonia Blankenship, Lucille Catron, Barry Ford, Ronnie Johnson, Mark Jones and Jana Swearengen-Washington.

She took her first vote as a council member immediately after she was sworn in. A motion that would have put the question of runoff elections on a city referendum in November failed. Dockery voted no.

