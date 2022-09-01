No. 17 Pitt draws big backing in Backyard Brawl
No. 17 Pitt opens the season Thursday night in the first playing of the Backyard Brawl rivalry with West Virginia since 2011.
Host Pittsburgh is favored by 7 to 7.5 points and getting big backing from the public in a meeting of former USC quarterbacks.
The primetime Thursday game is the most wagered-on event this week at both BetRivers and BetMGM ahead of Saturday's matchup of Top 5 teams in Columbus between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame.
Thursday's game is the debut of former Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis, the chosen replacement for NFL draft pick Kenny Pickett (Steelers). He draws West Virginia's new starting QB -- and fellow former Trojans signal-caller -- JT Daniels.
The Pitt money line (-275 as of Thursday morning) is the most popular bet by ticket count at BetRivers, while Pitt to cover -7.5 is the most popular wager by total handle.
Pitt -7 is the most bet game and bet type (spread) at BetMGM.
--Field Level Media
