Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
Bringing the Great Outdoors to New Bedford and Fall River Streets
We all know the excitement of the ice cream man arriving in the neighborhood. The music could be heard for blocks as you ran home to get money for a treat. That same feeling has been happening this summer on the streets in New Bedford and Fall River, but instead of ice cream, The Trustees have been serving up nature to the children using an EV mobile adventure van packed with free fun.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
capecod.com
Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live 3 Minutes From Taylor Swift in This Multi-Million Dollar New England Beach House
This impeccable beach home on the exclusive Watch Hill peninsula in Westerly, Rhode Island, is the most expensive on the market in the Ocean State right now, putting you three minutes down the road from Taylor Swift's home. Just think, you could get invited to her famous Fourth of July...
whatsupnewp.com
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
GoLocalProv
“Support the Arts By Drinking Beer” - Mega Beer Fest in Northern RI
The Stadium Theatre is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29. “A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Dragon boats race along Pawtucket River
Pawtucket, RI (WLNE) – Dragon boats raced along the Pawtucket River on Saturday, as part of the “Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival”. Many different divisions competed, ranging from club teams to teams with no experience. Three boats raced at a time along a 200-meter course. The teams used wooden paddles and had to collect flags along the course. A missed flag resulted in a penalty.
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents
(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo announced they will be hosting a discounted rate weekend for all Massachuetts residents and their guests! The family owned zoo stated on their website that "Massachusetts residents can enjoy $20 general admission for themselves and guests during MA weekend!"
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting
8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
fallriverreporter.com
Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center
MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
Fall River Bulldog Brought to Shelter As Stray & No One Came to Claim Him [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's the day of the week on Fun 107 that belongs to the animals on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are up for adoption, hoping to find a place to call home, and it's our mission to unite these animals with the perfect families. With the help of local shelters,...
Cutest Turtle Bandage Artwork Helps Make Recovery More Colorful
One local turtle learned that if you're going to have your backend bandaged, it might as well be creative and colorful. The New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth recently welcomed an Eastern box turtle that had a rough go of things. The poor little guy was attacked by a predator that gnawed off a decent portion of his back shell and left him with significant tissue damage.
6 displaced by Attleboro house fire; 2 injured
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were forced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in Attleboro. Flames were seen tearing through the home’s second floor on Thomas Avenue. Two people were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns but the family says they are going to be OK. […]
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1