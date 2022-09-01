ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

Bringing the Great Outdoors to New Bedford and Fall River Streets

We all know the excitement of the ice cream man arriving in the neighborhood. The music could be heard for blocks as you ran home to get money for a treat. That same feeling has been happening this summer on the streets in New Bedford and Fall River, but instead of ice cream, The Trustees have been serving up nature to the children using an EV mobile adventure van packed with free fun.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience

Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
City
Westport, MA
GoLocalProv

“Support the Arts By Drinking Beer” - Mega Beer Fest in Northern RI

The Stadium Theatre is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29. “A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Dragon boats race along Pawtucket River

Pawtucket, RI (WLNE) – Dragon boats raced along the Pawtucket River on Saturday, as part of the “Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival”. Many different divisions competed, ranging from club teams to teams with no experience. Three boats raced at a time along a 200-meter course. The teams used wooden paddles and had to collect flags along the course. A missed flag resulted in a penalty.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NewsBreak
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting

8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Cutest Turtle Bandage Artwork Helps Make Recovery More Colorful

One local turtle learned that if you're going to have your backend bandaged, it might as well be creative and colorful. The New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth recently welcomed an Eastern box turtle that had a rough go of things. The poor little guy was attacked by a predator that gnawed off a decent portion of his back shell and left him with significant tissue damage.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

6 displaced by Attleboro house fire; 2 injured

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Six people were forced from their home Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out in Attleboro. Flames were seen tearing through the home’s second floor on Thomas Avenue. Two people were rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns but the family says they are going to be OK. […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

