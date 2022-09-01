Read full article on original website
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
fox32chicago.com
Bridgeview company facing lawsuit for allegedly stealing wages from union carpenters
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois is suing a Bridgeview-based construction company for allegedly stealing wages from union workers. The company Drive Construction racked up $40 million in contracts between 2015 and 2020 for Chicago Public Works jobs to repair schools and public housing apartments. Instead of paying union carpenters...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Chicago-Area Walgreens Now Offering Appointments For New COVID Booster Shots
Chicago-Area Walgreens locations are now booking appointments for the newly approved COVID booster shots that specifically target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the pharmacy said in a release Friday. “This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted updated COVID-19 booster...
bhhschicago.com
8858 S Francisco Avenue
Over 1800 SF of living space in this all brick Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.1 bath and a full finished basement. When you enter this home you'll notice arched doorways and hardwood flooring in the bright living room. Proceed to the updated kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, plenty of counter space, undermount sink and a gooseneck faucet. All stainless steel appliances and bronze hardware complementing this updated kitchen. Modern plank flooring in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and new carpet in the family room and the finished basement. Recreation room and bonus room are great for entertainment and gatherings. There is also a utility room in the basement with ample storage space. The full bathroom features a pedestal sink and a bathtub with tile surround. There is white vanity and plank flooring in the half bath located between the family room and kitchen, which has a exterior access door. Freshly painted, new fixtures and hardware throughout. 2-car attached garage!
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
PLANetizen
Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration
Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
vfpress.news
Leaders Gather To Commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day
Sarah Goggin-Young, Oak Park Mayor Vicki Scaman, Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford and River Forest Township Supervisor Carla Sloan. Friday, September 2, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Nonprofit leaders and elected officials...
J’s Breakfast Club Relocating to Larger Location in Gary
The original site at 3669 Broadway will remain open until then
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
vfpress.news
Maywood Woman Selected For Fellow Program That Included Michelle Obama
Thursday, September 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected a Maywood woman to be part of its 2023 cohort. Jaclyn Jackson, a Maywood resident who is senior vice president and...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
