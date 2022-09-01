ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview, IL

CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –

Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
8858 S Francisco Avenue

Over 1800 SF of living space in this all brick Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.1 bath and a full finished basement. When you enter this home you'll notice arched doorways and hardwood flooring in the bright living room. Proceed to the updated kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, plenty of counter space, undermount sink and a gooseneck faucet. All stainless steel appliances and bronze hardware complementing this updated kitchen. Modern plank flooring in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and new carpet in the family room and the finished basement. Recreation room and bonus room are great for entertainment and gatherings. There is also a utility room in the basement with ample storage space. The full bathroom features a pedestal sink and a bathtub with tile surround. There is white vanity and plank flooring in the half bath located between the family room and kitchen, which has a exterior access door. Freshly painted, new fixtures and hardware throughout. 2-car attached garage!
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
Austin in the Top Five for Out-Migration

Britny Eubank reports for KVUE that Austin’s migration trends have shifted in the outward direction after years of waves of new arrivals from other cities and states. “The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city in the U.S. when it comes to outward migration, or people moving out of the city. The top three cities for outward migration were Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Chicago,” writes Eubank.
CHICAGO, IL
Leaders Gather To Commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day

Sarah Goggin-Young, Oak Park Mayor Vicki Scaman, Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford and River Forest Township Supervisor Carla Sloan. Friday, September 2, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Nonprofit leaders and elected officials...
OAK PARK, IL
Maywood Woman Selected For Fellow Program That Included Michelle Obama

Thursday, September 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected a Maywood woman to be part of its 2023 cohort. Jaclyn Jackson, a Maywood resident who is senior vice president and...
MAYWOOD, IL
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
CHICAGO, IL

