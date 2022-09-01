Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
FOX Sports
Bills breakouts, Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth: AFC East mailbag
The AFC East is kicking off the season with fanfare. Not only are the Buffalo Bills set to play in the Thursday season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will open their season against each other. The Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, have a chance to test their mettle against the defending Super Bowl champion. The Patriots and Dolphins, who seem poised to square off for the No. 2 spot in the AFC East, will get an immediate opportunity to size themselves — and each other — up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
Miami debuts a new recruiting section at Hard Rock Stadium
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in Week 1: 'Could there be a bigger disparity in career win/loss totals?'
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Miami Dolphins are favored in a game against the New England Patriots. Miami brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in February and later added All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the mix. McDaniel was asked Monday morning about the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup against New England, and in particular, legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
NBC Sports
Kittle's surprising choice for NFL's most underrated tight end
Nobody knows tight ends better than George Kittle. As a founder of Tight End University, the 49ers star has gotten to know some of the position's most talented players both on and off the field. While there are several top tight ends to choose from as the NFL’s best (himself...
New England Patriots dream free agent targets in 2023
It’s never too early to look towards the future into next year’s free agency period. Who could be some dream free agents for the Patriots to target? One massive advantage that New England will have next offseason in all likelihood is the massive cap space. They’ll have around...
Miami Dolphins: Predicting the first four games of 2022
The Miami Dolphins have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL over the first four weeks. How might this stretch play out for them?. The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are ready to get the 2022 season underway. There will be plenty of eyes on South Florida this year, as there are excitement and expectations surrounding the franchise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Heat Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Dominoes in the NBA are a lot like life. It takes so long to set them, and such little time to knock them down. Moreover, knocking one down knocks the next one down – hence the term “domino effect”. Life is similar in that way. It takes longer to set something up than it does to destroy it, and sometimes, one decision leads to a series of other ones.
Tim Hardaway tells Kyle Lowry to stop flopping and falling all the time: ‘The Heat need you at point guard’
Last summer, the Miami Heat made a big move when they traded for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry has championship pedigree and is a solid guard in the league. Unfortunately, Lowry’s 2021-22 season with the Heat wasn’t much to write home about. According to Heat legend Tim...
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
FanSided
280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0