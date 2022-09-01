Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
SkySports
Antony makes instant impact on Man Utd debut as Brazilian shows he can be Erik ten Hag's 'missing link'
As Antony wheeled away in celebration, screaming in delight and thumping the badge on his chest, Cristiano Ronaldo rose to his feet in the dugout, hands above his head to applaud a goal which might just mark the beginning of a changing of the guard. Manchester United have a new...
SkySports
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Gary Neville brands Erling Haaland as unfair and compares Man City striker to James Bond villain
On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit discusses why Erling Haaland will fire Manchester City to the title, and what comes next for Leicester and VAR after difficult weekends. Haaland is just unfair - he's like a Bond villain. There's things happening this season that are not...
SkySports
Wigan's Liam Farrell set to miss rest of Super League season, doubt for England's World Cup campaign
The 32-year-old sustained his injury in the 30-10 victory over St Helens on August 26 and now faces a likely two months on the sidelines. The Super League Grand Final takes place on September 24, with Wigan's semi-final play-off a week earlier on September 16. The World Cup, meanwhile, runs...
SkySports
Champions League: Which team is under the most pressure to win this season's competition?
Holders Real Madrid will launch their Champions League defence in Glasgow when this season's group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Real have won five of the last nine editions and, under the wily Carlo Ancelotti, are likely to be one of the teams to beat again. Having beaten...
SkySports
England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth
Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?. Russo continues to grow in stature. Sarina Wiegman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries". Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs. The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and...
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
SkySports
Phil Jones asked to leave Man Utd dressing room to make way for new signings - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Injury-prone Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room - to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings. Crystal Palace are readying a £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if the England...
SkySports
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second
Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
SkySports
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring pundit reaction, interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight. PART ONE | Liverpool drop more points...
SkySports
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
SkySports
Diego Costa set for Wolves trial after Sasa Kalajdzic picks up long-term injury
Diego Costa will have a trial with Wolves this week. If he impresses, Wolves are expected to move quickly to sign the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward following the ACL injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic this weekend. Premier League table | Results. Free Premier League highlights. Costa...
SkySports
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Marcus Rashford scores twice after Antony debut goal ends Gunners' perfect start
Marcus Rashford's two second-half goals inflicted Arsenal's first defeat of the season as Manchester United won 3-1 at Old Trafford after Antony scored on his debut. The Brazilian, who joined for £86m on Deadline Day from Ajax, made a dream start to life at United by scoring a first-half opener with a cool first-time finish (35).
SkySports
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Honours even in frantic Merseyside derby as VAR denies Conor Coady winner
Liverpool dropped further points at the start of the new Premier League season as Conor Coady was denied a fairytale winner by VAR during a frantic 0-0 draw at Everton. After conceding first in eight of their last nine games, Liverpool were far from their best in the first half - and were fortunate not to extend that statistic when Tom Davies hit the post.
SkySports
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard criticise 'soft' VAR decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Man Utd loss
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard criticised the decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Arsenal's defeat at Manchester United, but Roy Keane says he is "fed up with their excuses". Arsenal thought they had taken a 12th-minute lead when Martinelli finished superbly after being played through by Bukayo Saka after...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers exclusive interview: Leicester City manager on transfers, targets and his most difficult summer
Brendan Rodgers breezes into the room, hurriedly adjusts the air-conditioning and is all smiles as he sits down for his interview at the club’s training ground. Leicester are bottom of the table but there is a sense that the season starts now. It has been the most challenging summer...
Comments / 0