ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

State supreme court to hear Gascon’s appeal of sentencing

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvfWu_0heI7ziL00

The state Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to decide whether Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has the authority to bar his lawyers from asking for stiffer terms for felony offenders with prior convictions.

The high court granted a petition for review that stemmed from Gascon’s appeal of rulings in the Los Angeles Superior Court and in the Second District Court of Appeal that largely favored claims made by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys concerning the lawfulness of his orders on sentencing enhancements.

“We’re pleased that the California Supreme Court agreed to hear our challenge to the automatic imposition of the three-strikes law,” Gascon said. “This law, which is now 28 years old, has caused tremendous harm to our communities. We believe we can have accountability without the harshest of punishments. We will continue to fight for a more just system for victims and the accused.”

Gascon issued a series of special directives upon taking office, with many of them raising the ire of some law enforcement officials who accused him of being soft on crime.

Gascon, elected in 2020 on a progressive agenda, has said he had a mandate from the people who wanted to see changes in the justice system, moving away from excessively long prison sentences that he claims have done little to reduce crime or act as a deterrent.

In 2021, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant ruled largely in favor of the association, saying Gascon cannot issue a blanket order telling prosecutors to ignore laws the ADDA contends were designed to protect the public, including three-strike additions and other sentencing enhancements.

A three-judge panel of the California Second District Court of Appeal largely agreed in a 71-page ruling in June, stating in part that “voters and the Legislature created a duty, enforceable in mandamus, that requires prosecutors to plead prior serious or violent felony convictions to ensure the alternative sentencing scheme created by the three-strikes law applies to repeat offenders.”

In July, Gascon announced plans to appeal that ruling, saying it “sets a dangerous precedent.”

Gascon maintains the three-strikes law imposes draconian penalties on defendants who were previously convicted of certain prior felonies. He cites research that he says shows longer prison sentences do not result in increased public safety and that the three-strikes law is outdated and disproportionately impacts marginalized communities.

In a statement released after Gascon announced his appeal, the ADDA said his decision to take the case to the state Supreme Court shows he thinks the rule of law doesn’t apply to him.

“He believes his election is a mandate from the voters that vests him with unlimited power to impose his personal ideology, even when doing so means disregarding the will of the voters, the legislators, and the governor who enacted the three-strikes laws,” according to the association.

“He insists on treating first-time offenders and repeat offenders the same. Yet the `science and data’ on which he relies dissolves under basic scrutiny.”

A second attempt to recall Gascon failed earlier this month because proponents could not collect enough valid petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

Gascon took an oath to uphold the California Constitution and California laws. He has no authority to decide which laws he will prosecute and apply. That is for the legislative branch to amend if it so wishes. Same thing happened in Florida and that DA was suspended by Governor DeSantis.

Reply
5
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Independent

Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief

A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
ADA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Sentencing#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Expert’s Racist Remarks Get Black Death-Row Inmate New Sentence

Racially prejudicial statement violated constitution on its face. A Black death-row inmate’s constitutional rights were violated during the sentencing phase of his trial when his attorneys allowed his expert witness to testify that Black men with his psychological disorder should be thrown away or locked up, the Sixth Circuit said.
ASHTABULA, OH
Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hr Morning

‘Stop WOKE Act’: Court slams brakes on controversial state law

A federal district court in Florida has preliminarily enjoined enforcement of a Florida law known as the Stop WOKE Act, finding that the 2022 amendment to the state’s civil rights law violates the First Amendment. The decision at least temporarily squelches the “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

California Man Has Second Conviction Overturned In Prosecutor, Police Misconduct Scandal

A man whose a murder conviction was overturned last year due to police and prosecutor misconduct has now had his assault-for-hire conviction dropped for the same reason. On Tuesday, Orange County prosecutors asked a judge to allow Paul Gentile Smith, 62, to withdraw his guilty plea in an attempted plot to beat up a police investigator, and a judge vacated the conviction, according to Law&Crime and the Orange County Register. Smith's 2010 conviction for a 1988 murder was overturned by a judge in August 2021, according to the Register, but he is facing a new trial on those charges in November.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy