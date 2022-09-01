Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale talks role, trades, Moxie Coffee Co. and mate Aron Baynes' comeback
Run the floor. Rebound. Knock down shots. That’s what Jock Landale looks to deliver at an even higher level for Phoenix Suns after his rookie season in San Antonio. “That’s kind of the three things that I grade myself on from game to game,” said the 6-11 Landale, who averaged 4.9 points on 49.5% shooting (32.6% from 3) and 2.6 boards in 54 games with the Spurs last season.
Breaking down the Patrick Beverley trade to Lakers
Let’s dive into a recent deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. On August 25, the Jazz traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Both Beverley and Johnson are on expiring deals, while Horton-Tucker has a player option for 2023/24.
