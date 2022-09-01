ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale talks role, trades, Moxie Coffee Co. and mate Aron Baynes' comeback

Run the floor. Rebound. Knock down shots. That’s what Jock Landale looks to deliver at an even higher level for Phoenix Suns after his rookie season in San Antonio. “That’s kind of the three things that I grade myself on from game to game,” said the 6-11 Landale, who averaged 4.9 points on 49.5% shooting (32.6% from 3) and 2.6 boards in 54 games with the Spurs last season.
Hoops Rumors

Breaking down the Patrick Beverley trade to Lakers

Let’s dive into a recent deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz. On August 25, the Jazz traded Patrick Beverley to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Both Beverley and Johnson are on expiring deals, while Horton-Tucker has a player option for 2023/24.
Jayden Daniels wins LSU QB job: Arizona State transfer to start for Tigers in season opener, per reports

The LSU quarterback competition has been one of the most hotly contested position battles in the country, and the outcome of that battle came into focus on Sunday afternoon shortly before the Tigers kick off the 2022 season vs. Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. Arizona State senior transfer Jayden Daniels has beaten out redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the top spot on the depth chart and will take the snaps against the Seminoles, according multiple reports.
