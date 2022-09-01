Read full article on original website
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. ...
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Aaron Rodgers sounds mighty confident in one receiver who needs to prove everything this season
Aaron Rodgers sounds extremely confident in Sammy Watkins and what he’ll do for the Green Bay Packers this season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ statements of opinion about his wide receivers always seem to be dissected with great detail. If we take any stock into what he says, we should expect Sammy Watkins to prove it in Green Bay after a rather disappointing career.
Patriots receivers will be a big X-Factor in the 2022 season
The New England Patriots‘ wide receivers might be under a ton of pressure to perform at a high level for the 2022 season. The success of the Patriots this season may just come down to how well the receivers can play. I’ve been mostly complimentary of this unit during...
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival
On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
New England Patriots dream free agent targets in 2023
It’s never too early to look towards the future into next year’s free agency period. Who could be some dream free agents for the Patriots to target? One massive advantage that New England will have next offseason in all likelihood is the massive cap space. They’ll have around...
