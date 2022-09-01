ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfxrtv.com

Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting

A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident

A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

14-year-old killed in Milford Mill shooting

MILFORD MILL, Md. — Two juveniles were shot Friday night in Milford Mill, and one of them has died. County police said officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to the area of Washington Avenue at Liberty Road in Milford Mill. Preliminary information from police indicates officers were called for...
MILFORD MILL, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
104.5 KDAT

State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80

A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
LORTON, VA
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

