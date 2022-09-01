Read full article on original website
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
wfxrtv.com
Two people injured after police shooting in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two people were brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening. Police say that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving...
NBC Washington
Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting
A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
NBC Washington
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident
A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
NBC Washington
‘There Should Be Accountability': Plea Deal After DC Stray Bullet Killing Shocks Family
It’s been nearly four years since an aspiring social worker was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. as he drove home from his volunteer job. A bullet meant for another man hit Tom Marmet, a 22-year-old recent college graduate. The man who fired the shot, Barry Marable, was sentenced...
fox5dc.com
DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Officers say the victim, a...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
36 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday...
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old killed in Milford Mill shooting
MILFORD MILL, Md. — Two juveniles were shot Friday night in Milford Mill, and one of them has died. County police said officers were called around 9:25 p.m. to the area of Washington Avenue at Liberty Road in Milford Mill. Preliminary information from police indicates officers were called for...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Fugitive accused of trafficking PCP leads police on chase
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a Howard County man wanted in connection to a drug trafficking ring. Joseph Donta Parker, 41, is facing several drug-related charges including CDS: import into state and CDS: possession with intent to distribute. Investigators say Parker was...
Man from Maryland killed in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing happened Thursday night, September 1, according to a police report.
Police: 9-year-old shot in home invasion in St. Mary's County Sunday morning
Around 3:57 a.m., Sunday morning, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a home invasion with shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
NBC Washington
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
