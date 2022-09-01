Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message
On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with. View this post on Instagram A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report reveals Knicks’ reaction to losing Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks fell short in their bid to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, despite being heavily linked to the star guard all offseason. That outcome apparently has not gone down well even within the organization. The Knicks are “shocked and disappointed” that the Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to...
Report: Members of Knicks believe their offers for Donovan Mitchell were better than Cavs’ final package
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one of their biggest moves in years by completing a stunning trade for guard Donovan Mitchell. To get the deal done, the Cavs shipped away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. For much of the offseason,...
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
‘He wanted to rob them’: Jazz exec Danny Ainge’s vendetta against Knicks that led to failed Donovan Mitchell trade
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell, the fact of the matter is that they never got their man. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged at the last minute to steal him away after agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
The trade Knicks must make after missing out on Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks are in a dire state of heartbreak right now after missing out on trade target Donovan Mitchell, the ex-Utah Jazz face of the franchise. The epitome of so close, yet so far, the Knicks almost completed a deal with the Jazz that would have had RJ Barrett, the young lefty swingman who recently signed a $120 million extension, as the centerpiece of the trade return headed to Salt Lake City.
Report: 2 lesser-known Lakers players standing out in workouts
A couple of players appear to be thriving in spite of the chaos in Tinseltown. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant have been two of the standouts during player workouts this summer. Buha notes that Bryant is starting to regain his mobility after his 2021 ACL tear and that Reaves has bulked up to 209 pounds on top of improving his three-point shot.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks looking to make sure they secure star like SGA after Donovan Mitchell debacle
After losing out on Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks may make a run at “the next disgruntled player.”. The New York Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell ever since the Utah Jazz made him available to trade. They were even reported to be the favorites to land him. That never happened, as Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 1 in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps.
Nick Young wants to fight his old NBA enemy in boxing match
Retired from the NBA, Nick Young is now going around blaring Guns N’ Roses’ “Get In The Ring” to his former enemies. The former Los Angeles Lakers swingman Young appeared this week on Chris Mannix’s podcast for The Volume. Now a celebrity boxer, Young was asked by Mannix if there was an NBA player he would like to fight some day.
