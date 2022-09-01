ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Monday Storms Raise Flooding Concerns Into Tuesday

Monday night storms with possible flooding could make for dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday morning commuters. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert as evening thunderstorms with heavy rain starting around dinnertime Monday are slated to pick up in the overnight hours and continue through Tuesday morning.
DELAWARE STATE
987thecoast.com

Finally! Rain Poised to Break Drought in South Jersey

The drought is about to end in our part of New Jersey. Accu Weather and the National Weather Service are both calling for well over an inch of rain in southern New Jersey Monday night through Tuesday. There have been no heavy rainstorms in Cape May County the entire summer, crisping lawns to a golden brown.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
phillyvoice.com

'Severe' drought expands into South Jersey

Drought conditions in New Jersey have expanded to include more of South Jersey, according to the latest updates from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The latest data, released Sept. 1, reveals that much of South Jersey is either "Moderately Dry," or is experiencing "Moderate Drought" or "Severe Drought." Parts of Atlantic...
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

N.J. reports 531 new COVID cases, no deaths on Labor Day. Fewest positive tests since March.

New Jersey health officials on Labor Day reported no deaths and another 531 confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest daily case count since March 21. The state’s rate of transmission on Monday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days

New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Jersey American Water rates increase for some customers

TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
POLITICS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy