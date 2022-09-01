Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
First Alert: Monday Storms Raise Flooding Concerns Into Tuesday
Monday night storms with possible flooding could make for dangerous driving conditions for Tuesday morning commuters. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert as evening thunderstorms with heavy rain starting around dinnertime Monday are slated to pick up in the overnight hours and continue through Tuesday morning.
987thecoast.com
Finally! Rain Poised to Break Drought in South Jersey
The drought is about to end in our part of New Jersey. Accu Weather and the National Weather Service are both calling for well over an inch of rain in southern New Jersey Monday night through Tuesday. There have been no heavy rainstorms in Cape May County the entire summer, crisping lawns to a golden brown.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyvoice.com
'Severe' drought expands into South Jersey
Drought conditions in New Jersey have expanded to include more of South Jersey, according to the latest updates from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The latest data, released Sept. 1, reveals that much of South Jersey is either "Moderately Dry," or is experiencing "Moderate Drought" or "Severe Drought." Parts of Atlantic...
Sun and clouds Sunday for New Jersey; much-needed rain on the way
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says much needed showers are on the way on Monday and Tuesday.
N.J. reports 531 new COVID cases, no deaths on Labor Day. Fewest positive tests since March.
New Jersey health officials on Labor Day reported no deaths and another 531 confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest daily case count since March 21. The state’s rate of transmission on Monday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/5
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: S...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
‘The damage is already done.’ New Jersey farms struggle amid drought, supply chain issues
New Jersey’s farmers say they are struggling due to the ongoing drought, coupled with supply chain issues.
New Jersey American Water rates increase for some customers
TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
One year later: New Jersey's largest dairy farm rebuilds after devastating tornado
Wellacrest Farms is thanking the community that helped it rebuild from the rubble following the September 2021 tornado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. reports 1,713 COVID cases, 10 deaths. New booster shots coming in days.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated booster shots. The CDC approved the new rollout on Thursday. The boosters target the most common omicron strains, and should be arriving...
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey
Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
fox29.com
Recent Mercer County uptick in Legionnaire's Disease cases to be investigated by health officials
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - There’s growing concern in Mercer County, New Jersey over a recent increase in Legionnaire’s Disease. Recent studies show the bacteria that causes it is in the water in half of all households in Hamilton. A local advocacy group, Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease says...
New PSEG boss takes over with an eye on wind and solar
Ralph LaRossa last week became the newest CEO at PSEG, New Jersey's oldest and largest utility. He envisions a green future. The post New PSEG boss takes over with an eye on wind and solar appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Gov Murphy Reveals Legislation to Change How Remote Workers Are Taxed by Out-of-State Companies
Income tax changes are proposed for remote workers of out-of-state companies.Morristown Minute. Gov. Murphy announced last week proposed legislation that would change how remote NJ workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed.
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2