Danny Boone Alexander was raised in a home where music was always played. Whether he was listening to his very first album, a present from his Poppa, featuring Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It,” or sitting on the hood of a car at the Crazy 8 Race Track and hearing “Sky Rockets in Flight.” Although he listened primarily to rock and southern rock for much of his childhood, almost failing fourth grade in his obsession with Kiss, the arrival of the Beastie Boys, Run DMC, and NWA birthed and cemented his love for hip hop. He first rapped at age 15 in the Northside High School gym during a pep rally and eventually formed the band Rehab.

