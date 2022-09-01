ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY

Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
REEDSPORT, OR
kezi.com

Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. Officials said they were called to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 979 block of Patterson Street in Eugene at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said the fire started at an abandoned building located next to the Patterson House and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the abandoned building became fully involved. The fire upgraded to a three-alarm fire after the Patterson House caught on fire.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, OR
Traffic
City
Florence, OR
Florence, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
nbc16.com

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Siuslaw Bridge#Odot
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
klcc.org

City of Springfield is replacing all of its street lights

Springfield is ramping up a citywide streetlight replacement project. The city had been planning to gradually replace its 4,557 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights. It was about one-third of the way through the project when it received enough federal funding to complete it sooner than expected, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Big things are happening at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has commenced construction on its next series of. projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café. The projects comprise the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi–phase Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is to be completed in...
NEWPORT, OR
philomathnews.com

Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site

A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
PHILOMATH, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KVAL

Update: Missing woman with dementia found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff's Office says Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe. LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Thursday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., LCSO was notified of an endangered missing person from the Dorena/Cottage Grove area. Deputies learned that 88-year-old Nancy Peschel departed...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

EPD warning about online rental & real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore.- Another scam is in our midst; local officials are warning of rental scams in our area. According to officials with the Eugene Police Department, they have received several reports of citizens who have rented apartments or homes, often paying a deposit and the first month of rent. Often...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
YONCALLA, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

North Bend's newest store opens doors in more ways than one

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new thrift store in North Bend seeks more than sales but also success stories. The store falls under the umbrella of the Devereux Center which has one goal - helping those facing homelessness to dream again. It was a soft and quiet opening for...
NORTH BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy