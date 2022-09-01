ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon cities break heat records for July and August

The summer of 2022 hasn’t been as headline-grabbing as last summer — when temperatures during the infamous “heat dome” skyrocketed to 116 degrees in Portland. But it’s been consistently hotter in many places. At least 12 Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon agency drafts wildfire prevention recommendations

Wildfires in Oregon routinely force evacuations, threatening people and their homes. The Oregon Legislature took up the matter last year and passed Senate Bill 762 on wildfire prevention. The director of the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development, Brenda Ortigoza Bateman, says the devastating wildfires in 2020 served as...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR
ijpr.org

Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week

The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”
OREGON STATE

