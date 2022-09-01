Caesars Kansas Promo Code: Score a massive bonus on launch day

Sports betting is officially live in Kansas! New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUSFULL . Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars, and place your first sports bets in Kansas.

Grab the Caesars Promo Code for your state

Check out the best sportsbook promo codes

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,250. When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

Sports betting is officially live in Kansas, so you’ll be looking for some high-quality sports to wager on, right?

There’s no shortage of action this week, and leading into the weekend. College Football returns, the US Open continues, and there’s a whole host of English Premier League soccer to get stuck into.

College football opened up last week with ‘Week 0’, but the real season openers kick off this weekend. The top-five showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is the most-anticipated game on the Week 1 schedule.

The matchup between the Buckeyes and Irish is part of a loaded five-day weekend that starts with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia on Thursday and ends with the ACC opener between No. 4 Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday. There also are ranked matchups between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon and No. 19 Arkansas and No. 23 Cincinnati.

Leicester City has just one point from their opening four games in the English Premier League, and they host Manchester United tonight. The Red Devils started slowly with back-to-back losses against Brighton and Brentford, but bounced back with wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL . Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Short T&Cs

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.