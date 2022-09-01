Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Ben Roethlisberger makes his choice for Steelers starting QB
Ben Roethlisberger pitched his voice in on the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback discussion. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a choice to make at starting quarterback. They can go with the traveled Mitchell Trubisky who failed with the Chicago Bears and spent the last season learning as a backup under Josh Allen. Or, they can go with their shiny new object in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Best Promo: Bet $5 on Bills vs Rams, Get $150 Guaranteed
To be the best, you've got to beat the best, right? That's the task at-hand in Week 1 for the 2022 Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills, as they take on the 2021 Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. I'm in disagreement with my colleague, Peter Dewey, as he...
Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 1
Steelers +6.5 (-115) 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Cincinnati went 14-7 ATS last year, the second best record in the league. Pittsburgh went 4-5 ATS as a road underdog in 2021. Cincinnati went 3-3 ATS as a home favorite in 2021. Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick. The last time these...
Aaron Rodgers sounds mighty confident in one receiver who needs to prove everything this season
Aaron Rodgers sounds extremely confident in Sammy Watkins and what he’ll do for the Green Bay Packers this season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ statements of opinion about his wide receivers always seem to be dissected with great detail. If we take any stock into what he says, we should expect Sammy Watkins to prove it in Green Bay after a rather disappointing career.
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
MLB Best Bets Today (White Sox a Sneaky Play at Seattle on Labor Day)
With the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates postponed on this Labor Day, baseball bettors still have 12 games to choose from on the slate, including 10 of them coming after 4:10 p.m. ET. For today's best bets, I'm locking in on red-hot hitter that's undervalued at home in a...
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite
Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
Former Warriors champion stands up for Jonathan Kuminga against Stephen A. Smith
Former Golden State Warriors champion Andre Iguodala stood up for the recently-criticized Jonathan Kuminga. Jonathan Kuminga was the subject of a recent Stephen A. Smith report disguised as a tirade. Speaking on Kuminga, Smith reported that he heard Kuminga’s work ethic is lacking especially in comparison to some of the other young stars on the Golden State Warriors roster.
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Texas A&M football fans needed only 1 quarter to be ready to bench Haynes King
Texas A&M football fans have seen enough and want Haynes King to grab a clipboard now. After a less-than-stellar first half vs. Sam Houston State, Texas A&M football fans have seen enough: They want Haynes King to be benched yesterday. King won the starting quarterback job over LSU transfer Max...
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bets Today (Stick with St. Louis to Slug Away at Aníbal Sanchez)
Happy Labor Day to all of you as you get set for a 12-game slate of Major League action spread out throughout the day. While most of the country is off, we're back working and tallying up our favorite MLB home run props for this afternoon and evening. The obvious location for two of us today comes from St. Louis, where the Cardinals' red-hot bats host the lowly Washington Nationals this afternoon. Then on the west coast, the San Diego Padres welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town just as one of their big MLB Trade Deadline acquisitions is starting to get back in rhythm at the plate.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
