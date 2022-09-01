ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger makes his choice for Steelers starting QB

Ben Roethlisberger pitched his voice in on the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback discussion. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a choice to make at starting quarterback. They can go with the traveled Mitchell Trubisky who failed with the Chicago Bears and spent the last season learning as a backup under Josh Allen. Or, they can go with their shiny new object in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Best Promo: Bet $5 on Bills vs Rams, Get $150 Guaranteed

To be the best, you've got to beat the best, right? That's the task at-hand in Week 1 for the 2022 Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills, as they take on the 2021 Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. I'm in disagreement with my colleague, Peter Dewey, as he...
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers sounds mighty confident in one receiver who needs to prove everything this season

Aaron Rodgers sounds extremely confident in Sammy Watkins and what he’ll do for the Green Bay Packers this season. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ statements of opinion about his wide receivers always seem to be dissected with great detail. If we take any stock into what he says, we should expect Sammy Watkins to prove it in Green Bay after a rather disappointing career.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
FanSided

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a Cleveland Browns fan favorite

Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Former Warriors champion stands up for Jonathan Kuminga against Stephen A. Smith

Former Golden State Warriors champion Andre Iguodala stood up for the recently-criticized Jonathan Kuminga. Jonathan Kuminga was the subject of a recent Stephen A. Smith report disguised as a tirade. Speaking on Kuminga, Smith reported that he heard Kuminga’s work ethic is lacking especially in comparison to some of the other young stars on the Golden State Warriors roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer

It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Lii#American Football#Birds#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New England Patriots#University Of Alabama
FanSided

Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bets Today (Stick with St. Louis to Slug Away at Aníbal Sanchez)

Happy Labor Day to all of you as you get set for a 12-game slate of Major League action spread out throughout the day. While most of the country is off, we're back working and tallying up our favorite MLB home run props for this afternoon and evening. The obvious location for two of us today comes from St. Louis, where the Cardinals' red-hot bats host the lowly Washington Nationals this afternoon. Then on the west coast, the San Diego Padres welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town just as one of their big MLB Trade Deadline acquisitions is starting to get back in rhythm at the plate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy