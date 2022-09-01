Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukrainian refugee minister Lord Harrington quits before PM change
The minister in charge of the UK's Ukrainian refugee scheme has resigned, ahead of the next prime minister taking office. Lord Harrington said the role was no longer required because a permanent system was now in place for arrivals. The Tory peer said his work was "essentially complete" and the...
BBC
Channel migrants: More than 25,000 cross to Kent so far in 2022
At least 25,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to Kent so far in 2022, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Defence. A total of 915 people reached Kent in 19 small boats on Saturday. Women and children were among a group brought ashore by an RNLI...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
The picturesque Scottish castle up for sale after its owner refused to pay a $270 debt. Take a look.
Knockderry Castle on the shore of a Scottish loch is on sale for $1.5m after a 1997 dispute over a bill spiraled out of control.
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales to be replaced on US trip by sister ship
Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, but a decision was taken to sail anyway.Shortly after the 65,000-tonne ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time
LONDON (AP) — In a first, Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain’s outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, royal officials said Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence. This will be the first time in her 70-year reign the monarch appoints a new prime minister away from Buckingham Palace. Officials said Johnson will travel to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to formally tender his resignation on Tuesday. His replacement — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the two finalists in the Conservative Party leadership race — will also make the trip on the same day and be asked by the queen to form a new government. The queen, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, has been having mobility problems and has cancelled some engagements in recent months. She now regularly uses a walking stick.
