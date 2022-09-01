ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Ukrainian refugee minister Lord Harrington quits before PM change

The minister in charge of the UK's Ukrainian refugee scheme has resigned, ahead of the next prime minister taking office. Lord Harrington said the role was no longer required because a permanent system was now in place for arrivals. The Tory peer said his work was "essentially complete" and the...
BBC

Channel migrants: More than 25,000 cross to Kent so far in 2022

At least 25,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to Kent so far in 2022, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Defence. A total of 915 people reached Kent in 19 small boats on Saturday. Women and children were among a group brought ashore by an RNLI...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits

Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
The Independent

Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales to be replaced on US trip by sister ship

Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, but a decision was taken to sail anyway.Shortly after the 65,000-tonne ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with...
BBC

Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years

One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
The Associated Press

Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time

LONDON (AP) — In a first, Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain’s outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, royal officials said Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence. This will be the first time in her 70-year reign the monarch appoints a new prime minister away from Buckingham Palace. Officials said Johnson will travel to Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to formally tender his resignation on Tuesday. His replacement — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the two finalists in the Conservative Party leadership race — will also make the trip on the same day and be asked by the queen to form a new government. The queen, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, has been having mobility problems and has cancelled some engagements in recent months. She now regularly uses a walking stick.
