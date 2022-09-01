ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing About $6.7K In Merchandise From Setauket Store

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqSiX_0heI7A8e00
Three men stole electrical merchandise from Home Depot, located at 255 Pond Path in Setauket, on Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $6,700 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

Three men stole electrical merchandise from Home Depot, located at 255 Pond Path in Setauket, on Sundaym Aug. 7, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Authorities said they only have a photo of one of the individuals accused in the incident.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Charged After Shooting Outside Bay Shore Home

A 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting outside a Long Island home. At around 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a 41-year-old man from Astoria, Queens was attending a baby shower in Bay Shore at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn, Suffolk County Police said.
BAY SHORE, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say

BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder After Second Stabbing Victim Dies In Rockville: Police

A man is facing multiple charges - including murder - after being connected to multiple stabbings in Montgomery County, police said. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division for two alleged stabbings, including one that was fatal, on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Hungerford Drive in Rockville, according to authorities.
ROCKVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Long Island#Crime Stoppers#Home Depot#Daily Voice Suffolk
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TBR News Media

Ronkonkoma man arrested in Centereach stabbing

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who allegedly seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound.
CENTEREACH, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Driver Stabbed 11 Times in Road Rage Clash With Jogger: Police

A man was stabbed nearly a dozen times and hospitalized with serious injuries after a run-in with a jogger at a Long Island gas station Thursday night, police said. The 49-year-old was behind the wheel of a car, pulling into a Shell gas station in Centereach around 8 p.m., when the jogger was running past the entrance to the station, according to Suffolk County Police.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

BF Of NJ Murder Victim Found Dead In PA: Police

The last person to see a New Jersey woman before she was beaten to death in her home was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities said.Peter Lestician, 53 — a teacher at South Brunswick High School an area softball coach — had been a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Sheila Maguire,…
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy