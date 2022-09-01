Huskies' Odunze Has the Makings of Another Metcalf

The UW receiver doesn't mind those comparisons at all.

They both play football in the same town. They're the same size, give or take a bunch of NFL muscles. Most of all, they specialize in catching the ball.

DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf and Rome Odunze.

The younger one, a sophomore for the University of Washington, doesn't mind at all when someone brings up a comparison between him and the well-established Seattle Seahawks standout, who a month ago became $72 million richer by signing a 3-year contract extension.

"I'm a bigger-set receiver, so being compared to DK Metcalf, that's a dream come true," Odunze said. "That guy's a beast, though. I've got to put on a little more LBs, a little more muscle, to be like that. But, yeah, I think DK's a great receiver and I'd love to be as strong as that."

Metcalf carries a 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame. Odunze matches him in height, only he's 34 pounds lighter.

The former Ole Miss pass-catcher runs a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Odunze has lowered his time to 4.45.

As a freshman in the SEC, Metcalf caught 2 passes for 13 yards and 2 scores before he injured a foot and his 2016 season ended prematurely. Odunze, appearing in four pandemic-limiting games in 2020, hauled in 6 passes for 72 yards.

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Metcalf upped his numbers to 39 for 646 yards and 7 scores as a sophomore. Odunze, who calls Las Vegas home, is coming off a second season of 41 catches for 415 yards and 4 TDs.

As a junior, Metcalf supplied 26 receptions for 569 yards and 5 scores before suffering a season-ending neck injury against Arkansas. Odunze is revving his engines on the eve of a third college season, getting ready to cut loose in Kalen DeBoer's spread offense.

Metcalf, who's been in town for three seasons now, has 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 scores for Seattle's NFL franchise. Odunze no doubt dreams of numbers like those.

Similar to his pro neighbor across town, Odunze has a new quarterback throwing to him this season. Whereas Metcalf overcame those collegiate foot and neck injuries, the Husky receiver is fully recovered from a shoulder injury that delayed his season last fall. Same as Metcalf, the UW player has plenty of confidence in what he does.

A productive season or two in the new Husky offense, and some muscle to fill out his frame, and the NFL no doubt will like a lot of what they see in the guy called Rome.

"Getting stronger, maintaining my speed, maintaining my elusiveness, I'm just trying to become the complete package that I believe I am," Odunze said, "and that's what I'll put on the field."

