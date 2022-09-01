ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylon Glover’s college debut will take place close to Florida home, where he grew up a Gators fan

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inoj0_0heI6v9E00
Utah freshman running back Jaylon Glover grew up in Florida and was an avid Gators fan. Saturday he’ll be playing against them. | Hunter Dyke, Utah Athletics

For Utah freshman running back Jaylon Glover , his college football debut will take place thousands of miles from Utah’s campus, but just a two-hour drive from his hometown of Lakeland, Florida.

As the No. 7 Utes open the season at Florida Saturday (5 p.m. MDT, ESPN), Glover admits he cheered for the Gators as a youngster.

Utes on the air

No. 7 Utah (0-0)

at Florida (0-0)

Saturday, 5 p.m. MDT

Gainesville, Florida

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700

“I was a Gator fan growing up. I’ve been there almost all my life,” said the 5-foot-7, 207-pounder. “I know what Gainesville is all about. I know what The Swamp is about. It’s going to be exciting to go back over there and do it at home.”

When Glover committed to Utah, he saw the schedule and the 2022 season opener immediately jumped out — Utah at Florida.

“I thought, ‘This is crazy,’” he said.

Not surprisingly, Glover knows several Gators players that he’ll be going up against Saturday.

“There’s a lot of guys from back home on the opposing squad,” he said. “A lot of friends and family I played with growing up. It’s going to be exciting.”

How much playing time will Glover get on Saturday?

Coach Kyle Whittingham said Glover will be one of the backs the offense will rely on this season.

“Jaylon Glover is a very talented true freshman,” he said. “He’s got things that he brings to the table. He does a great job in the inside zone run game. Very shifty, really good instincts and vision.”

Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig anticipates that Utah will depend on all of its running backs to get through the season.

“It’s been my experience that we need every running back on the roster ready to play. In this offense, it’s such a focal point of what we do,” he said. “Jaylon adds a different element. He’s a little different than the rest of the group. To be able to intermix those guys within the flow of a game is a real benefit to keep the defense off balance.”

A three-star recruit out of Lake Gibson High, Glover rushed for 6,096 yards and 80 touchdowns.

Glover arrived on campus last January. He said he’s worked hard during the offseason to prepare himself to see the field as a true freshman.

“The biggest emphasis in the spring I got was pass protection,” he said. “If I can’t pass-block, I won’t be able to play. I think I really came a long way from the spring to fall. I believe that the coaches trust me.”

And Saturday, Glover will make his college football debut against the same team he cheered for growing up.

“I’m going to make the most of my opportunity,” he said.

Hunter Dyke, Utah Athletics

