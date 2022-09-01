During the height of the pandemic, Asheville-based Babies Need Bottoms saw a nearly 400% increase in demand for diaper distribution. Thanks to $50,000 as part of Buncombe County’s distribution of nearly $51 million in COVID Recovery Funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Asheville-based nonprofit is partnering with early child care centers to provide much-needed diapers for the 33% of families that struggle to afford basic needs for their infants. “One partner recently shared with us: ‘We have parents with multiple children in our program express how grateful they are not to have to worry about providing their children diapers when they are at school. They have even cried in relief when we told them they did not have to bring them,’” shares Co-Executive Director of Babies Need Bottoms Alicia Heacock.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO