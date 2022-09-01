Peoria city offices, facilities closed Labor Day

In observance of Labor Day, city offices, facilities, the Peoria Community Center and both public libraries will be closed Sept. 5.

Rio Vista Recreation Center will be open regular hours from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

All city parks will be open for the holiday.

In addition, trash pickup will change for the holiday. Monday pickup will move to Tuesday and Tuesday pickup will move to Wednesday. There will be no changes to the Thursday and Friday trash collection.

For the holiday trash schedule, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/holidaytrash .