ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria city offices, facilities closed Labor Day

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roVqR_0heI6eO700

In observance of Labor Day, city offices, facilities, the Peoria Community Center and both public libraries will be closed Sept. 5.

Rio Vista Recreation Center will be open regular hours from 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

All city parks will be open for the holiday.

In addition, trash pickup will change for the holiday. Monday pickup will move to Tuesday and Tuesday pickup will move to Wednesday. There will be no changes to the Thursday and Friday trash collection.

For the holiday trash schedule, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/holidaytrash .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy